John Bishop looked dapper as he enjoyed a Tom Jones show last night (14 June) as part of the Welsh singer’s transatlantic Ages & Stages tour. The Liverpool-born comedian, 56, joined the crowd at Hampton Court Palace in London with his wife Melanie.

Taking to his Instagram Story this morning (15 June), John posted a picture of him and his wife of 30-years smiling on either side of the legendary ‘It’s Not Unusual’ hit maker. He wrote: “Great night seeing the legend @realsirtomjones. He never fails to deliver.” The comedian is seen wearing a smart casual black shirt whilst Melanie is wearing a floral t-shirt and hooped earrings.

Comedian John Bishop (L), singer Tom Jones (C) and Melanie Bishop (R). (Credit John Bishop Instagram Story)

Advertisement

Advertisement

A second snap, recorded from where John and Melanie were standing in the crowd, showed Sir Tom - who is 83-years-old - impressing on stage in a buttoned-up red shirt as fans danced along to his 1988 hit Kiss.