John Bishop: comedian looks dapper as he enjoys Tom Jones’ London performance with wife Melanie

The Welsh singer is currently on his transatlantic Ages & Stages tour.

Neve Wilkinson
By Neve Wilkinson
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:14 BST

John Bishop looked dapper as he enjoyed a Tom Jones show last night (14 June) as part of the Welsh singer’s transatlantic Ages & Stages tour. The Liverpool-born comedian, 56, joined the crowd at Hampton Court Palace in London with his wife Melanie.

Taking to his Instagram Story this morning (15 June), John posted a picture of him and his wife of 30-years smiling on either side of the legendary ‘It’s Not Unusual’ hit maker. He wrote: “Great night seeing the legend @realsirtomjones. He never fails to deliver.” The comedian is seen wearing a smart casual black shirt whilst Melanie is wearing a floral t-shirt and hooped earrings.

Comedian John Bishop (L), singer Tom Jones (C) and Melanie Bishop (R). (Credit John Bishop Instagram Story)Comedian John Bishop (L), singer Tom Jones (C) and Melanie Bishop (R). (Credit John Bishop Instagram Story)
A second snap, recorded from where John and Melanie were standing in the crowd, showed Sir Tom - who is 83-years-old - impressing on stage in a buttoned-up red shirt as fans danced along to his 1988 hit Kiss.

The Welsh singer - who has released 40 studio albums as well as 126 singles - is set to headline Belsonic in Belfast, Northern Ireland tomorrow (16 June) before heading to Bulgaria and Germany. He will then continue his UK leg of the tour in Brighton on 5 July before hosting three nights at Cardiff Castle, as well as gigs in Newbury, Esher, Margate and Saffron-Walden.

