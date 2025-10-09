The life and times of John Lennon in 15 brilliant pictures and iconic quotes

Today (October 9) would have been John Lennon’s 85th birthday, but the Beatles star only made it to 40-years-old after being assassinated by Mark David Chapman.

A talented singer and founding member of the Beatles, Lennon was a quirky character, known for his peace activism and inspirational words.

His musical contribution to the world was enormous, and he changed the course of popular music and culture. His lyrics of love, peace and togetherness remain a legacy to this day, continuing to inspire, almost 45 years after his death.

Lennon’s life may have been short, but his message lives on, with many of his words and witticisms still being quoted today. Here is a gallery of John Lennon’s life, and a selection of his most iconic quotes.

1 . John Lennon on conformity "I'm not going to change the way I look or the way I feel to conform to anything. I've always been a freak. So I've been a freak all my life and I have to live with that, you know. I'm one of those people."

2 . John Lennon on death "Everybody loves you when you're six foot in the ground."

3 . John Lennon on hope "What we've got to do is keep hope alive. Because without it we'll sink."

4 . John Lennon on life "Everything will be okay in the end. If it's not okay, it's not the end."