The Cricketers head chef Karl Quirantel rustles up British pub classics with an Asian twist and is a finalist in the Great British Pub Awards.

A former kitchen porter has been dubbed one of the UK’s best pub chefs - despite previously having ‘no passion’ for cooking. Karl Quirante, 24, started out washing the dishes at the Briars Hall Hotel in L40 at the age of 16, where he became interested in cooking.

The Landlord of The Cricketers pub in Ormskirk spotted Karl’s talent and offered him a role as chef de partie in 2019 and from there he blossomed to become the pub’s head chef in April 2023.

Now Karl rustles up British pub classics with an Asian twist - inspired by his Filipino roots - including Tempura black pudding, panko breaded goats cheese fritter and soya glazed pork belly with adobo jus and kale laing.

Karl Quirante, 24, head chef at The Cricketers pub is a Great British Pub Awards finalist. Image: SWNS/Steve Chatterley

The 24-year-old and two other young chefs will be battling it out in a cook-off for the title of ‘Best Young Pub Chef’ at the Great British Pub Awards in Manchester on September 19.

Karl, who was born in Baguio City, in the Philippines, but now lives in Burscough, said: "I had no passion for cooking, but I just loved food. As soon as I started working as a porter, I grew to love how food is cooked. It’s happened by chance really."

He landed his first job working as porter in a hotel and being in the kitchen piqued his interest in food. After joining the Cricketers in 2019, he spent the next three-and-a-half years absorbing knowledge and working his way up from chef de partie.

At just 24, Karl is now the head chef at the Cricketers despite having no formal training. He has now crafted his unique menu, inspired by his own tastes and Filipino influences.

Karl Quirante’s food. The former kitchen porter has been dubbed one of the UK’s best pub chefs. Image: David Speak / SWNS

He said: "I just love putting what I like to eat in my menu. It’s a bit of a mad one because you don’t know if people are going to like it but it just seems to work. Before I became head chef, I knew some stuff sold well but at the same time I wanted to put my own inspiration on it from the Philippines. There’s lots of Filipino roots in my food and one of my favourites is a twist on a Pork Adobo. I try and make it more customer friendly for people who don’t know about it."

When it comes to the classics, Karl says the key to a good pub lunch is not following the grain. He said: "You’ve got to have the classics in there but at the same time you have to have something out of the ordinary. You want to be able to go there and have good food. I like to put my own twists and flavours and compliment the classic dishes with new bits."

David Speak, 38, who owns The Cricketers, said: "He’s such an enthusiastic, positive and enthusiastic young head chef - a real asset to the business."