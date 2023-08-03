Knowsley landmarks light up in rainbow colours for Michael Causer

Michael was just 18 when he was brutally murdered in 2008.

Merseyside landmarks lit up in rainbow colours yesterday evening, marking the 15th anniversary of Michael Causer’s death.

A proudly gay trainee hairdresser from Whiston, Michael was just 18 when he was brutally murdered in 2008.

Attacked as he slept at a house party in Huyton, Michael was punched and kicked before his body was dumped in the street. During his murder trial, it was alleged he was taunted with homophobic slurs throughout the attack, however, the judge dismissed homophobia as a motive.

Michael died in hospital on August 2, 2008 and four teenagers were charged over his death. James O’Connor was handed a life sentence for his murder.

Fifteen years on, landmarks across Mr Causer’s hometown, Knowsley, donned rainbow colours in his memory.

A vigil, hosted by One Knowsley and the Michael Causer Foundation, was also held in Court Hey Park, as well as the unveiling of a new pavilion located in the courtyard - dedicated to Michael.

About the Michael Causer Foundation: Set up by Michael’s parents, Marie and Mike, alongside Merseyside’s LGBTQIA+ community, the foundation aims to support LGBTQIA+ people across the region, in his memory. One Knowsley, the infrastructure body for the third sector in Knowsley, took over the running of the Michael Causer Foundation earlier this year.

1 . In memory of Michael Causer Huyton Archway bridge lit up in memory of Michael. Photo: Knowsley Council

2 . In memory of Michael Causer Swedish Wood Pavilion dedicated to Michael Causer.

3 . In memory of Michael Causer Mike and Marie Causer, Steve Mcfarlane, Racheal Jones, Emily Spurrell and Cllr Graham Morgan at the pavilion dedicated to Michael. Photo: Jason Roberts Photography

4 . In memory of Michael Causer Greystone bridge lit up for Michael. Photo: Knowsley Council

