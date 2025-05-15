Liam Gallagher's daughter and Liverpool FC player announce they're expecting a baby

Oasis star Liam Gallagher is set to become a grandad as one of his daughters has announced she is expecting with her football player boyfriend.

Last night, Molly Moorish-Gallagher, the eldest daughter of 52-year-old music star Liam Gallagher revealed she was pregnant with her and Liverpool FC player Nat Phillip’s first child.

Molly, 27, whose mum is the singer Lisa Moorish, shared a gallery of images to her Instagram page with the caption “ bulking season 🤰🏻”.

The first image shared with her 100k followers depicted herself and footballer Nat hugging and smiling as she holds her slightly protruded belly.

Boltonian Nat, 28, is currently on loan to the Champaionship club Derby County from Liverpool, the latter of which he first signed for in 2016.

L: Soon to be grandad Liam Gallagher. R: Expectant parents Nat Phillips and Molly Moorish-Gallagher. | Getty & @mollymoorishgallagher on Instagram

Other images shared by Molly include two clear photos of her pregnant stomach, a T-shirt for her dog which reads “cool mums have cool kids”, newborn outfits laid out on a bed, a snap of Molly drinking from a ‘mum’ mug and then finally one of a younger her cradling a baby doll.

Family members, friends and fans alike were then quick to comment on the post.

The father himself, Nat wrote "Can’t wait, love you both loads" whilst Molly's mum Lisa comment "Waaaaaaah! Can't wait to be [grandma emoji]."

Gene Gallagher, Liam’s third child, then shared a row of heart emojis and Anaïs Gallagher, the model daughter of Noel Gallagher said “Oi oi ❤️”

Former Oasis member Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs’ also commented “Congrats to you both!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Molly and Nat first started dating in 2022 and their new bundle of joy will be rockstar Liam’s first grandchild.

Expectant mum Molly was also Liam’s first child, with singer Lisa having fallen pregnant with her just two months after he married actress Patsy Kensit.

Liam did go on to have three more children: Lennon Francis Gallagher, now aged 25, with Patsy; Gene Gallagher, as aforementioned, with singer Nicola Appleton, who is 23; and Gemma Gallagher, with journalist Liza Ghorbani, who is 13.

Expectant dad Nat is then the son of former footballer Jimmy Phillips, whose management he played under at the Bolton Wanderers academy.

Nat first played at the Liverpool Youth Academy between 2016-2019, when he then joined the senior team.

Although still being on Liverpool’s books, Nat has been on loan to five different clubs over the past six years: VfB Stuttgart, AFC Bournemouth, Celtic, Cardiff City and Derby County.