The 6ft 2in model overcame bullying to embrace her physique.

A Liverpool woman has become the tallest ever contestant in the 93 year history of the Miss England pageant, standing at 6ft 2ins tall.

Beauty queen Kathryn Turner, 24, was branded ‘Godzilla’ by bullies at school but overcame a lack of self confidence to embrace her impressive stature and size 9 feet.

She found the Courage to shrug off hurtful jibes like ‘circus freak’ and start modelling before applying for the Miss England pageant and has made it through to the final heat stages.

Kathryn, of Aigburth, says she now wants to empower young women to embrace their differences after previously believing she was too ugly to model and even ending up in hospital as a result of abuse over her height.

She said: “I was the height of a ten-year-old aged six and wore clothes for 14-year-old’s when I was seven. The bullying was at its worst during secondary school and I would be called names like ‘Godzilla’ and ‘circus freak’ and I could always feel everyone’s eyes on me.

“On one night out in July 2017 a random boy came up to me and started giving me verbal abuse and he started on me and I ended up with a broken nose in hospital. On a second occasion in a club in Liverpool a girl came up to me and thought I was a man because of my height and started on me.

She found the confidence to start modelling. Image: L1 Photography/SWNS

She added: “Over the years I have learnt that what someone else thinks about you does not really matter. I began to grow from the bullying and it actually made me stronger.

“My stature and height is powerful and I am still the beautiful person I was before all those people called me horrible names and stared.

“Friends and family said I should have modelled in the past because of my height but I never believed I was good enough due to the bullying and lack of self-belief. But now I want to inspire others to embrace their differences and reach for their dreams and goals.”

Kathryn applied to Miss England last October after returning from a trip to Paris where she randomly featured in an influencer’s viral video on TikTok under the Louvre.

She is currently third place out of 20 girls in the online Miss England heats and has received over 5,000 people vote so far. If she moves up just one place, she will automatically win a spot at the sem-finals later this year.

She hopes to inspire other young people. Image: Kathryn Turner/SWNS

Kathryn said: “If I make the finals, it will be a dream come true and my younger self would be so proud.

“My brother Joe has autism so I would like to make a difference and support this in the charity round, and I have just started martial arts for the sports round. My mum is my biggest fan and everyone in my family is very supportive.

“Even the students I work with in my job are all supporting me in my Miss England heats.I believe anybody that is tall needs to embrace their height and I hope I can help others in the same boat.”