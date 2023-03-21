2 . Sir Paul McCartney

Most famous for his time in The Beatles, McCartney is one of the most successful musicians and composers in the history of pop music. He was born in Liverpool and attended Stockton Wood Road Primary School in Speke from 1947 until 1949 when he transferred to Joseph Williams Junior School in Belle Vale because of overcrowding at Stockton. He met schoolmate George Harrison on the bus in Speke. Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images