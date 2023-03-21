Merseyside’s schools have helped shape many famous names, producing celebrities from actors and musicians to TV stars.
Many famous people who were born and raised in Liverpool and Merseyside first discovered the spark of their talent while attending the region’s schools. Whether that’s Paul McCartney meeting George Harrison on the school bus before going on to help create one of the greatest bands in the world, or, a kid called Katarina Johnson-Thompson discovering her love of athletics.
Award-winning actors like Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham, a host of comedians and world football stars like Steven Gerrard are also among famous alumni from Merseyside schools.
How many of the celebrities in our photo gallery did you know went to school or college in Merseyside and did any attend the same one as you or your children?
1. Coleen Rooney
Coleen Rooney is the wife of childhood sweetheart Wayne Rooney. She developed her own career as a TV presenter and columnist and was recently involved in a widely reported court case against Rebekah Vardy. She attended St John Bosco Arts College and achieved ten GCSEs. Coleen is now worth an estimated net worth of £15.7 million. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty
2. Sir Paul McCartney
Most famous for his time in The Beatles, McCartney is one of the most successful musicians and composers in the history of pop music. He was born in Liverpool and attended Stockton Wood Road Primary School in Speke from 1947 until 1949 when he transferred to Joseph Williams Junior School in Belle Vale because of overcrowding at Stockton. He met schoolmate George Harrison on the bus in Speke. Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images
3. Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer is an English actress known for appearances in television series, including BBC One drama Doctor Foster, E4 comedy-drama series My Mad Fat Diary, and BBC Three drama miniseries Thirteen. Comer rose to global prominence for her role in the spy thriller Killing Eve. Comer was born in Liverpool and grew up in Childwall. She attended St Julie’s Catholic High School in the Liverpool suburb of Woolton and began acting at a local weekend drama school called CALS in the Belle Vale area of Liverpool when she was 11. Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
4. Steven Gerrard
Steven Gerrard was most recently the manager of Aston Villa but is most famous for playing for Liverpool from 1998 to 2015 and winning everything apart from the Premier League title. He went to Cardinal Heenan High School in West Derby. Photo: Getty