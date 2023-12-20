Register
BREAKING

Liverpool celebrities back in time: 17 pictures of Scouse celebs when they were young

Can you recognise these characters and icons in pictures from their early days?

By Remy Greasley
Published 20th Dec 2023, 16:27 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 16:28 GMT

Liverpool has been the birthplace of generational talent and characters known the world over. It is not only the Beatles this city has exported to the rest of the world, but a raft of other talent and icons also.

While these people may now be instantly recognisable when they appear on our TV screens or on our social media feeds, once upon a time they were just normal people growing up in the same areas hundreds of thousands of us did.

We have taken a look back in time and dug out some old photos of some of Liverpool's most iconic exports, including Ricky Tomlinson, Craig Charles, Glenda Jackson, Jodie Comer and Katarina Johnson-Thompson, taken in their early years, with some from Wirral thrown in there for good measure.

Look through our gallery and see how many you recognise. Some look wildly different, while others retain certain features that make them timelessly recognisable.

A young Ricky Tomlinson, who starred in The Royle Family and Mike Bassett: England Manager, is pictured here in his mid-thirties, with wife Marlene Clifton in 1975, following his release from prison.

1. Ricky Tomlinson in 1975

A young Ricky Tomlinson, who starred in The Royle Family and Mike Bassett: England Manager, is pictured here in his mid-thirties, with wife Marlene Clifton in 1975, following his release from prison. Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Liverpool-born TV star and DJ Craig Charles performing a poem on BBC2's arts programme Riverside in 1983.

2. Craig Charles in 1983

Liverpool-born TV star and DJ Craig Charles performing a poem on BBC2's arts programme Riverside in 1983. Photo: BBC

Beatle-to-be Paul McCartney in 1948, when he was aged just six. In this photo he is with his brother Mike, who was eight at the time.

3. Paul McCartney in 1948

Beatle-to-be Paul McCartney in 1948, when he was aged just six. In this photo he is with his brother Mike, who was eight at the time. Photo: Getty Images

Kensington-born actor David Morrissey starred hit series The Walking Dead. Here he is at the premiere of Captain Corelli''s Mandolin in 2001

4. David Morrissey in 2001

Kensington-born actor David Morrissey starred hit series The Walking Dead. Here he is at the premiere of Captain Corelli''s Mandolin in 2001 Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:CelebritiesBeatlesTalent