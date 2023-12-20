Liverpool celebrities back in time: 17 pictures of Scouse celebs when they were young
Can you recognise these characters and icons in pictures from their early days?
Liverpool has been the birthplace of generational talent and characters known the world over. It is not only the Beatles this city has exported to the rest of the world, but a raft of other talent and icons also.
While these people may now be instantly recognisable when they appear on our TV screens or on our social media feeds, once upon a time they were just normal people growing up in the same areas hundreds of thousands of us did.
We have taken a look back in time and dug out some old photos of some of Liverpool's most iconic exports, including Ricky Tomlinson, Craig Charles, Glenda Jackson, Jodie Comer and Katarina Johnson-Thompson, taken in their early years, with some from Wirral thrown in there for good measure.
