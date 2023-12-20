Can you recognise these characters and icons in pictures from their early days?

Liverpool has been the birthplace of generational talent and characters known the world over. It is not only the Beatles this city has exported to the rest of the world, but a raft of other talent and icons also.

While these people may now be instantly recognisable when they appear on our TV screens or on our social media feeds, once upon a time they were just normal people growing up in the same areas hundreds of thousands of us did.

We have taken a look back in time and dug out some old photos of some of Liverpool's most iconic exports, including Ricky Tomlinson, Craig Charles, Glenda Jackson, Jodie Comer and Katarina Johnson-Thompson, taken in their early years, with some from Wirral thrown in there for good measure.

Look through our gallery and see how many you recognise. Some look wildly different, while others retain certain features that make them timelessly recognisable.

1 . Ricky Tomlinson in 1975 A young Ricky Tomlinson, who starred in The Royle Family and Mike Bassett: England Manager, is pictured here in his mid-thirties, with wife Marlene Clifton in 1975, following his release from prison. Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

2 . Craig Charles in 1983 Liverpool-born TV star and DJ Craig Charles performing a poem on BBC2's arts programme Riverside in 1983. Photo: BBC

3 . Paul McCartney in 1948 Beatle-to-be Paul McCartney in 1948, when he was aged just six. In this photo he is with his brother Mike, who was eight at the time. Photo: Getty Images

4 . David Morrissey in 2001 Kensington-born actor David Morrissey starred hit series The Walking Dead. Here he is at the premiere of Captain Corelli''s Mandolin in 2001 Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images