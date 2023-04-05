Register
Liverpool celebrities when they were young, including Stephen Graham and Jason Isaacs

Take a look at some of the city’s most famous faces over twenty years ago.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:38 BST

Many successful people are born and bred in Liverpool, including famous actors, singers and sports stars.

We all know what they look like now, but what did some of the city’s most famous faces look like back in the day?

These photos show some of Liverpool’s biggest celebrities looking very different to how they do today, either teenagers or in the early days of their careers, often before they had achieved stardom.

Some are hard to recognise, and sadly some are no longer with us, but these celebs are truly Liverpool icons.

Coleen Rooney (then McCloughin) at the age of 18 in 2004.

1. Coleen Rooney

Coleen Rooney (then McCloughin) at the age of 18 in 2004. Photo: Manchester United via Getty Images

Stephen Graham at a photocall for This is England in 2006, age 33.

2. Stephen Graham

Stephen Graham at a photocall for This is England in 2006, age 33. Photo: Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney in 2002 - age 17.

3. Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney in 2002 - age 17. Photo: Getty Images

The late TV star, Cilla Black in 1963, age 20.

4. Cilla Black

The late TV star, Cilla Black in 1963, age 20.

