A Liverpool couple has raised thousand of pounds in a bid to rescue dogs from abuse and bring them back home.

Chloe McPartland and James Mangan were travelling in Bali when they witnessed the horrendous treatment of stray or 'street' dogs and have since raised more than £3,000 to save two adorable dogs that they 'couldn't leave behind'.

Following a year exploring Australia, the couple headed to Indonesia to continue their adventure but, after arriving at their accommodation in Bali, two charming dogs began following them down the street. Chloe, 20, and James, 25, would provide the pups with food, water and affection, and they began to wait outside their accommodation.

The couple provided the two dogs, named Nasi Goreng and Mie Goreng, with a safe place to sleep and before long, they were inseparable.

After witnessing people abuse and kick dogs in the street, Chloe and James bought collars for the pair, and got them wormed and vaccinated, in the hope that people would 'stop treating them like street dogs'.

Speaking to LiverpoolWorld, Chloe, who was been living in Bali with her partner since July, said: "I don't think you realise how bad it is until you've been here for a while. There's dog meat trades, abuse and people poisoning dogs for no reason." Adding: "We are in a few Bali groups on Facebook and some of the things that get put in there just make you sick to your stomach."

Chloe and James are hoping to raise awareness of the abuse street dogs face in Bali.

"These dogs needed us"

After becoming 'unintentionally attached' to Nasi Goreng and Mie Goreng and being unable to find them permanent homes in Bali, Chloe and James realised 'these dogs needed us' and decided they could not leave them behind.

Chloe said she was personally attacked by strangers in the street for protecting the dogs, and was so frightened that her and James made the decision to relocate an hour away.

In October last year, after looking after the dogs for three months, the pair created a GoFundMe page to raise funds to ensure the pups would be allowed to live with them in Liverpool.

Explaining the costs, James said: "In Bali, the dog meat trade is a really big problem, as well as animal abuse. We have tried to find them homes on Facebook but every Facebook group is full of people who have rescued dogs and trying to find them a home. All the shelters are over capacity and won't take any more.

Chloe and James with their lovely dogs.

"We are willing to spend every last bit of money we have to save these dogs, but it is going to be very costly to get them home. We are trying every day to get an online job for additional funds."

He continued: "They require two rabies vaccines, 30 days between each vaccine. 30 days after last rabies vaccine, a titer test will need to be done and sent to the UK. When successful, after a two month waiting period we can finally bring them home.

"The cost of vaccines, sterilisation, titer test (blood test to check immunity to rabies), microchip, cost for pet relocation company, transport to Jakarta and flights home will cost approximately £5,100 in total - just for the pet expenses."

Mie and Nasi Goreng.

"Impossible position"

So far, an incredible £3,135 has been raised, however, Chloe and James were hit with an unexpected complication just after Christmas.

Providing an update on the GoFundMe page, the pair wrote: "We have received devastating news, the titer test results have came back and Mie Goreng has passed but Nasi hasn't. This has put us in an impossible position where we are all good to come home with Mie Goreng next month, in January, but Nasi cannot come with us. "We have given Nasi another rabies vaccine and are doing another test and hopefully if all goes well she will be eligible to come home one month later, in February. Our first thoughts was to wait and stay one more month until she is eligible. But, unfortunately it is completely unaffordable to stay another month. So we are forced to leave her here for one more month with our friends in the dog boarding place and send for her when she is eligible in February."

Mie and Nasi Goreng.

"All be worth it"

This week, Chloe told LiverpoolWorld that she is still in Bali with her partner and pups, and despite the 'long and hard process', she believes it 'will all be worth it to give them a better life back home in England'. Chloe and James will return to Liverpool with Mie in two weeks time, and though they are 'heartbroken', Chloe said they need to be able to work and earn money.

Chloe also showed us footage of dog abuse in Bali adding: "I don't think most people understand how bad it is for dogs here". She says she hopes she is able to 'raise awareness' surrounding animal abuse and the dog meat trade.