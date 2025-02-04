Incredible Liverpool woman wins national innovation award

A Liverpool woman has won a top national award for her AI speech therapy platform.

The prestigious Innovate UK Women in Innovation Award celebrates the women leading the charge in groundbreaking industries and inspiring future generations and Liverpool’s Yun Bing is just one of five North West winners.

A Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Liverpool, Yun Bing is the Co-Founder of Beautiful Voice, a digital health platform that uses AI to make speech therapy more accessible and fun for patients.

Innovate UK says women entrepreneurs face significant hurdles, including access to funding, and a lack of networks and visible role models. The Innovate UK Women in Innovation Awards aims to address these issues, enabling women innovators to scale their businesses, whilst making a powerful impact on our economy and society.

Yun Bing, and the rest of this year’s winners, will receive a £75,000 grant, personalised business coaching, and access to networking, role modelling and training opportunities.

Yun Bing from Liverpool. | Handout

North West winners

from Liverpool, co-founder of Beautiful Voice. Lucy Hope from Stockport, founder of The Daughters of Mars.

from Stockport, founder of The Daughters of Mars. Larnia Ryder from Chester, founder of Ryde.

from Chester, founder of Ryde. Nicola Cassidy from Manchester, founder of Adjutant Software (PTSD Hub).

from Manchester, founder of Adjutant Software (PTSD Hub). Judy Leung from Altrincham, founder of Sweqlink.