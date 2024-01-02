Liverpool is home to a number of wealthy people, from business owners to celebrities and footballers. But, who are the richest people and how did they become so successful?
Using the 2023 'Rich List', put together by our colleagues at Insider Media, we can reveal Merseyside's most successful business people based on net worth.
As well as the richest business men and women, we have also included some of Merseyside's wealthiest celebrities, with the help of valuations from Celebrity Net Worth.
The people and families below are the wealthiest in the region, and many came from humble beginnings.
1. Tom Morris and family - £4.847bn
Net worth of £4.847bn. Morris started the Liverpool-based discount retail chain Home Bargains in 1976 when he was 21 years old. He reportedly founded the brand using a bank overdraft It now has more than 550 stores, employing more than 22,000 staff. Home Bargains paid out a £30 million dividend to him and his family in 2021, making Morris the wealthiest Liverpudlian in history. Photo: Shawn - stock.adobe.com
2. Sir Paul McCartney - £1bn
Net worth of £1bn. Sir Paul McCartney is the UK's richest celebrity, with a whopping net worth of around £1 billion. Most famous for his time in The Beatles, McCartney is one of the most successful musicians and composers in the history of pop music. Photo: Getty Images
3. John Hargreaves and family - £400m
Net worth of £400m. In 2023, Hargreaves lost control of Matalan, the fashion business he founded in 1985. Although the Liverpool-based group’s sales have been rising, it has been plagued by high debt. Over the years Monaco-based Hargreaves has received more than £310m in share sales. In 2010 he refinanced the company in a £525m deal, which saw him take a £250m dividend – at that time one of the highest payments of this kind in British corporate history. Photo: Adobe
4. Sir Richard Starkey/Ringo Starr - £290m
Net woth of £290m. Ringo Starr is an English musician, singer, songwriter, and actor who gained worldwide fame as the drummer for the Beatles. He has an estimated net worth of £290 million. Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images