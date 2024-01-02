3 . John Hargreaves and family - £400m

Net worth of £400m. In 2023, Hargreaves lost control of Matalan, the fashion business he founded in 1985. Although the Liverpool-based group’s sales have been rising, it has been plagued by high debt. Over the years Monaco-based Hargreaves has received more than £310m in share sales. In 2010 he refinanced the company in a £525m deal, which saw him take a £250m dividend – at that time one of the highest payments of this kind in British corporate history. Photo: Adobe