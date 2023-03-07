These are ten of the wealthiest famous women from Liverpool.
March 8 marks International Women’s Day, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of women and children across the world, and fighting for a gender equal world.
Liverpool is the birthplace of many incredible women, from political leaders to successful actresses, artists and more.
As we head into International Women’s Day, LiverpoolWorld has created a gallery of some of the city’s most successful and wealthy women, with the help of Celebrity Net Worth.
Here are some of Liverpool’s richest female celebs, in no particular order.
1. Richest female celebrities
2. Melanie Chisholm
Mel C was born in Whiston, Merseyside and is known for being one of the Spice Girls. She has an estimated net worth of £24.7 million.
Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images
3. Coleen Rooney
Coleen Rooney, wife of Wayne Rooney, has developed her career as a TV presenter and columnist and was recently involved in a widely reported court case against Rebekah Vardy. She has an estimated net worth of £15.7 million.
Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
4. Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer is a scouse actress who has a net worth of £5 million. She is best known for playing Oksana Astankova in the spy series, Killing Eve. Due to her performances in this series, Jodie was given a number of awards and accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and a British Academy Television Award for Best Actress.
Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty