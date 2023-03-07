4 . Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer is a scouse actress who has a net worth of £5 million. She is best known for playing Oksana Astankova in the spy series, Killing Eve. Due to her performances in this series, Jodie was given a number of awards and accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and a British Academy Television Award for Best Actress.

Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty