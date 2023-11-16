Liverpool woman who started business in her childhood bedroom to open city centre store
Initially running the business from her childhood bedroom in Tuebrook, Abbie Lee now employees four staff members and has an Instagram following of over 220,000.
and live on Freeview channel 276
An Instagram-famous Liverpool clothing brand is opening a pop-up shop in the city centre this Christmas.
Renowned for its festival wear alongside on-trend staple styles and partywear with plenty of glitz and glamour, Gypsabella was originally founded by Abbie Lee and two friends. When they left to launch their own accessories business, Abbie Lee decided to branch out on her own.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Initially running the business from her childhood bedroom in Tuebrook, Abbie Lee now employees four staff members and works from a warehouse unit in Aintree, creating her own designs.
Continuing to grow with over 220,000 Instagram followers, Gypsabella will soon have its very own physical store in Liverpool ONE for a limited time, featuring a new Christmas collection.
Located on the upper level next-door-but-one to Zara Men's, the first 50 customers will receive a special discount and a chosen few could bag a voucher for up to £50 or £100 off their purchases.
Abbie Lee, 28, says she has always had a passion for fashion: “I sat in our hallway when I was 12 cutting fabrics up, making tops into skirts, and using a needle and thread to try and stitch things together because I didn't have a sewing machine.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
She says she "can’t believe" that she is going to have her own pop-up in Liverpool ONE, adding: “It has really allowed me to appreciate how far we’ve come.”
The pop-up will open its doors in South John Street on Saturday, December 2 until Sunday, December 17. It will be open Monday to Friday, 10am-8pm; Saturday from 10am-7pm, and Sunday from 11am-5pm.