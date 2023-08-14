Caroline Moore launched her successful business after moving to Merseyside last year.

An independent Liverpool business has completed a hat-trick of awards, less than a year after launching.

Founded by Caroline Moore, Melody’s Magical Scents was handed the bronze prize at the Global Green Beauty Awards 2023 for their inclusive shower sprays, which aim to provide relaxation for chronic pain sufferers.

Originally from Worthing, Caroline and her husband, Evan, moved to Kirkby last year, after “falling in love with the vibe, the culture and the people” whilst visiting Anfield in 2021. They hope to move closer to the city centre soon.

Shortly after starting her new life on Merseyside, Caroline launched Melody’s Magical Scents - named after her cat Melody - due to her struggle with chronic pain.

Award wins: The Bronze Award in the Global Green Beauty Awards makes Melody’s Magical Scents a three-time award winner, having won the Vegan Beauty Awards and Vegan Choice Awards since the company was founded in October 2022.

The Global Green Beauty Awards have a focus on the beauty industry’s move towards sustainability, with all of the 650+ entries being products that prioritise natural ingredients, ethical practices and environmentally-friendly packaging.

About the winning product: Melody’s Magical Scents’ unique shower sprays use all-natural, plant-based ingredients, and are free from harsh chemicals, parabens, and synthetic fragrances. The sprays aim to give people who suffer from migraines and other chronic illnesses a spa-like experience in their own shower.

Caroline Moore told LiverpoolWorld she hopes her business “continues to grow” so she can “continue with helping people who have chronic pain.”

She said: “To think that our shower sprays and the effort we take to ensure they’re 100% vegan and organic has been recognised in a field of much larger businesses is incredible. Our mission has always been to make relaxation and self-care accessible to everyone, and now we’re only more determined to continue creating products that positively impact people’s lives.”