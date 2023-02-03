Indiyah Polack empathised with Shaq Muhammad’s reaction to Tanya Manhenga winning the kissing challenged

The hosts of Love Island’s The Morning After podcast were left divided after discussing Shaq Muhammad’s reaction to Tanya Manhenga’s victory in the kissing challenge.

Indiyah Polack, 24, and Sam Thompson, 30, both from London, were joined by Saffron Barker for a recap of Thursday night’s episode of the ITV reality TV show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tensions flared between Shaq Muhammad, 24, from London, and his partner Tanya Mahenga, 22 from Liverpool, after she topped the leaderboard in a challenge where the boys rated the girls kissing skills.

Viewers were left wondering if the spark between the couple will last as Shaq accused the biomedical science student of being disrespectful for giving the other boys passionate kisses, while Tanya admitted to the girls that his heated reaction to the game could give her the “ick”.

The boys wore blindfolds as they rated each of the girls’ kissing skills throughout the challenge with a score out of 10.

Tanya managed to impress the boys with a full score from Shaq, as well as nine points from Ron Hall and Kai Fagan.

Shaq vented about Tanya’s victory in the challenge, asking Ron: “Am I overreacting?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tanya appeared confused over the airport security officer’s fury after word reached her while she sat relaxed with Olivia Hawkins and Ellie Spence.

“If there’s one thing that will give me the ick, it’s this. It’s not that deep. That’s so petty,” Tanya said.

Speaking in the beach hut, she added: “I would think that a guy would be impressed that his girl won the challenge, and everyone gets a taste of what he gets everyday, every minute in bed, but instead, it’s the other way round.”

Shaq, who recently confessed to being in love with Tanya, admitted to Ron that he felt “embarrassed” by her actions in the challenge.

Shaq said: “There’s a way to go about it and be respectful, she ain’t respectful. I ain’t chatting to her.”

The boys reassured Shaq that he wasn’t overreacting but advised him to “take some space” before telling Tanya how he feels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Love Island podcast hosts were torn over the tiff between Shaq and Tanya, with Saffron admitting that she understands Tanya’s perspective while Indiyah revealed that she can relate to Shaq’s experience.

Saffron said: “I agree with Tanya on this. I don’t understand, if somebody had told me they love me at this point you’re basically boyfriend and girlfriend.

“So, I think it’s a game and everyone thinks his girl is the best kisser. I’d be buzzing with that. If everyone thought my boyfriend is the best kisser and he’s my boyfriend, I would be buzzing.”

Sighing, Indiyah responded: “I agree but I’ve been in that position and I can understand how Shaq feels. I think on one hand you’re playing the game and have fun. On the other hand it’s not nice to see somebody that you love snog someone else.

“It’s as simple as that. I just think that’s what it is, obviously Shaq really likes her and he’s very passionate.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saffron added: “I do think that he is so sweet and doesn’t want to feel the way that he is feeling.”

The podcast hosts agreed that it’s difficult to control your emotions when you care deeply for someone.

Tanya Menhanga and Shaq Muhammad (Photo by ITV)

A stream of Love Island viewers took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the episode.

One wrote: “Did Shaq forget that he too participated in the challenge and lipsed the girls back holding back nothing. And then even proceeded to rate them. #loveisland”

Another said: “Idk why you’re all painting Shaq like this..I’d be the exact same if my man told me he loved me and then went ham on every girl in the challenge like that #loveisland”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A third added: “In other news, now that I’ve had time to think on it- I’m 50/50 with Tanya winning that competition. And I’m starting to think she don’t like Shaq like that. But Shaq defo handled the whole thing wrong, like talk through your feelings brudda 🤦🏾‍♀️ #loveisland”