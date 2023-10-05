The Wirral-based window cleaner and content creator says, “braces are better than getting Turkey teeth.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man with teeth ‘like a piano’ had braces fitted in his 30s rather than opt for ‘Turkey teeth’ - despite mean comments from online trolls.

Scott Lowe, now 32, started posting videos online six years ago when his niece Ava was diagnosed with a terminal illness but said since getting orthodontic braces he has been abused online, with people mentioning his braces in ‘every video’ he makes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, the window cleaner has taken pride in keeping his own teeth and chose to pay £2,700 for braces two years ago instead of following the ‘Turkey teeth’ trend.

Turkey teeth refers to filing down the natural tooth down and putting crowns or veneers on top of that. Dentists in Turkey are cheaper and UK residents fly out to the country for the procedure.

Scott, from Seacombe, said: “My teeth have always looked terrible! They looked like a burst piano. I could eat an apple through a letterbox. I think braces are better than getting Turkey teeth. These are my teeth.”

Scott Lowe chose to pay for braces. Credit: Scott Lowe via TikTok/SWNS

A content creator and TikToker, Scott often gets comments from trolls but doesn’t let the abuse affect him. One troll said, “Braces at your big age, mad” but Scott says the comments don’t bother him in the slightest.