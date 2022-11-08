Martin Lewis claims he has been offered multiple opportunities to star in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here

Martin Lewis has revealed that he rejected numerous offers to take part in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

The money saving expert, 50, from Manchester, took to Twitter to vent about celebrities who claim they don’t know what they are doing on the reality TV show, following its return to screens on Sunday night.

Ten celebrities have ventured to the Australian jungle to take part, after two years of having the show filmed in Wales because of covid travel restrictions.

Martin was among the viewers, who took to social media to give their commentary and critique as stars including radio host Chris Moyles and royal Mike Tindall began the first set of challenges.

Martin Lewis has revealed his thoughts on the I’m A Celeb contestants (Twitter/ MartinSLewis)

The Good Morning Britain host admitted that he is often left unimpressed when celebrities pretend they don’t know the reason that they’ve decided to take part.

Martin tweeted: “I do roll my eyes when I hear "I don’t know what I’m doing here" on #ImACeleb.

“It’s an entertainment TV booking. You’re on there for one or more of...

1) a paycheque

2) to boost your profile

3) to rehabilitate your image

“Simples”

Over 3,000 people re-tweeted the post and a stream of commenters began to question Martin if he would ever take part.

He told his almost 2 million followers that he has “said no more than once” and wouldn’t do it in the future.

“Not bitter. Not jealous. Have been asked, more than once. Enjoy watching the show. Wouldn’t enjoy being on it,” Martin added.

The tweet sparked a discussion among the commenters with many claiming they would take part for the money, while others said they would be up for the experience and challenges.

Martin Lewis turned down starring in I’m A Celeb (Getty Images)

Martin’s net worth is unknown, however The Sunday Times Rich List estimates that it could be around £123million.

ITV is set to air episodes of I’m A Celeb every night at 9pm, with a star-studded line up including Boy George, Sue Cleaver, Owen Warner, Scarlette Douglas, Mike Tindall MBE, Charlene White, Chris Moyles, Jill Scott MBE, Babatúndé Aléshé.

Comedian Seann Walsh and politician Matt Hancock will enter the jungle at a later date, while Love Island star Olivia Attwood has had an early exit.

Olivia Attwood has had an early exit from I’m A Celeb (Instagram/ oliviajade_attwood)

A family member took to Olivia’s Instagram Story to release a statement following claims that she had to leave on medical grounds.

It reads: “To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement, she dreamed of doing I’m A Celeb for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).

"However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.