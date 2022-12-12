The Money Saving Expert is helping people to understand their consumer rights before returning goods in the New Year

Martin Lewis has been trying to help people to better understand their consumer rights ahead of a busy period of returns and exchanges following Christmas.

The Money Saving Expert, 50, from Manchester, has recently been busy offering advice to help people cope with the spiraling cost of living. He took to Twitter on Monday to run a poll that would help him as he puts together a Christmas consumer rights guide.

Martin asked his 2 million followers if they were surprised to know that: “you’ve NO LEGAL RIGHT to return goods bought in store if u change their mind”.

Forecast made by Statisa.com suggests that retail sales during the Christmas period could amount to £82.2 billion, so retailers can expect some returns in the New year.

Martin Lewis (Getty Images)

Martin tweeted: “Just writing my Christmas consumer rights guide.”

“Be honest, are you surprised when I say - you’ve NO LEGAL RIGHT to return goods bought in store if u change their mind, or they don’t fit when u get them home (though some stores allow it). you only have a legal return right if they’re faulty.”

The money saving expert gave Twitter users three options to choose from:

I knew that

I wasn’t sure

I’m surprised

The tweet received over 12,000 votes with over 50% saying that they already knew, while 20% said they weren’t sure and nearly 30% said they were surpised.

According to the Money Saving Expert website, founded by Martin: “You can get a full refund within 30 days. This is a nice new addition to our statutory rights.

“The Consumer Rights Act 2015 changed our right to reject something faulty, and be entitled to a full refund in most cases, from a reasonable time to a fixed period (in most cases) of 30 days.”

Social media users were quick to question the money expert, one wrote: “My understanding is under the latest consumer rights law, people do have rights to return/get refunds if they change their minds & or something does not work or is not fit for purpose one way or the other.”

Another commented: “If you buy online though you have 28 days, no matter the reason right?”

A third stated: “Even when they say you can return within 28 days on the back of a receipt, they can then slap exclusions on that policy which are only available on their website. As if when shopping in a store you’re going to also read the website.”

A fourth added: “Martin is it worth pointing out that you can request a Christmas receipt from many retailers. They then extend the warranty and return period from Christmas day Vs the good were purchased.”

Martin Lewis is urging workers to check their payslips (Photo: ITV)

The poll comes, after Martin announced that he has teamed up with LadBaby for a charity single raising money for the Trussell Trust and the race for the Christmas number one spot.

The Trussell Trust supports food banks and sister site National World is also helping the charity. The money raised will go directly to food banks to ensure that anyone who needs a helping hand this winter gets it.

