With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the gorgeous furry friends currently being cared for at the RSPCA Salford and Manchester branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Milo and Charles.
1. Patch
Meet handsome man Patch who is a 1-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. He is a happy little fella who loves all the attention he can get and loves to give you lots and lots of kisses. He is good on a lead and due to patch’s-controlled play behaviours and polite personality, he could be rehomed with dog savvy, 7+ children and with another dog of similar personality and energy levels. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Princess
Lovely Princes is a 10-year-old domestic long hair. She loves head scratches and the grooming brush even more so - the grooming brush alone is enough for her to emerge out of her bed ready for a full body groom! She is a naturally cautious cat and will likely shy away from loud noises and disturbances, considering this and her age she should be rehomed to a family with children no younger than 12+. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Buster
Buster is a clever 10-year-old male Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is young at heart and will still be able to keep up with you! This handsome man is a lovely affectionate boy who enjoys having human interaction. He very much enjoys being the centre of attention and will happily let you give him some fuss, he isn’t bothered about meeting new people as long as they give him some attention. He would be bested suited to a home with dog savvy children aged 6 and over, and for him to be the only animal in the home. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Tammy
Meet 3-year-old tabby domestic short hair Tammy. She spends most of her time in her hidey bed on her inside pod, she doesn’t venture far yet as she is still getting used to her surroundings. She loves having some head strokes and will be your friend in no time if you allow her to rake things at her pace and offer some much-appreciated gentle fuss. This lovely lady would suit a home where she is the only animal in the house and could live with children aged 14+. Photo: RSPCA Preston
