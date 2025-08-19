Meet Nadia, the Liverpool contestant hoping to win Great British Bake Off this year
The twelve bakers competiting on this year’s series of the hit Channel 4 show The Great British Bake Off have been announced.
As well as a roller skating drag king and a bridal designer, this year’s cast also features a Scouse baker.
41-year-old Nadia, a hairdresser from Liverpool, will be hoping she can impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith when the show returns to our screens next month.
In their introduction of Nadia, Channel 4 said: “Blending Indian and Italian flavours with Scouse spirit, Nadia is a chatterbox bringing warmth and laughter into to every room whether it’s her home salon, the dance floor, or the kitchen!
“Inspired by her Italian chef dad, she brings rustic charm and soulful flavours to everything she bakes.
“Nadia lives in a lively Liverpool home with her partner Daniel and daughters Rosa-Bella and Maria. Sundays are sacred “feast days,” filled with homemade pasta, roasts, and always a pud. A hairdresser, baker, and former personal trainer, Nadia channels her endless energy into novelty cakes, creative twists on classics, and kitchen dance breaks. For her, baking is all about heart, heritage, and keeping joy at the centre of it all”.
During the series, again hosted by Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding, Nadia will be competiting against the following 11 bakers:
- 38-year-old Aaron, a senior systems architect from London
- 30-year-old Hassan, an analytical research & development scientist from South Yorkshire
- 29-year-old Iain, a software engineer from Belfast
- 23-year-old Jasmine, a medical student from London
- 32-year-old Jessika, a service designer from London
- 59-year-old Leighton, software delivery manager from Surrey
- 59-year-old Lesley, a hairdresser from Kent
- 32-year-old Nataliia, an office assistant from East Yorkshire
- 51-year-old Pui Man, a bridal designer from Essex
- 29-year-old Toby, a business developlemt executive from Warwickshire
- 31-year-old Tom, a creative entrepeneur from London
The Great British Bake Off will begin on Tuesday September 2 at 8pm on Channel 4.