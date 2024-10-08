Couple create Merseyside's very own Beetlejuice themed Halloween house

Every October, Louise and Vinny Towler turn their home on Crow Lane West into a spooky spectacle, with previous themes including Stranger Things and Jeepers Creepers. The couple invite members of the public to visit their impressive displays and donate to their JustGiving page, with donations spent on “bringing joy to children who deserve a magical Christmas.”

This year, the pair have created their very own ‘Beetlejuice House’, complete with iconic characters from the original Tim Burton film, Betelgeuse’s grave, and the terrifying sand worm.

Speaking to LiverpoolWorld, Louise said this year’s set is providing “nostalgia” for Beetlejuice fans. Alongside husband Vinny, the 34-year-old spent many late nights creating the full set from scratch. She explained: “We created the display using around 42 cans of spray foam and shaping them with a knife, three big boards of kingspan for the bodies and using pipes to create the shapes.

“I 3D printed the heads for Bob, Harry the hunter and the dog. We used ducting, white and black cellophane wrap and two traffic cones to make the sandworm and wrapped my body in cling film and using expanding foam to create Lydia's body.”

Once everything had set, the pair then spray painted each intricate prop to create the spectacular display which features Lydia and Betelgeuse ‘floating’ above the ground. Louise said her favourite prop is the iconic claw as, despite being the most difficult to make, it “turned out amazing.”

Last year, the pair raised £1,400 and were able to fulfil Christmas wishes of 20 children, provide support to five elderly individuals in a local care home and contribute £400 to their community food bank. This year, they hope to reach £1,500.

Fans are encouraged to visit the Towler’s brilliant creation at 214 Crow Lane West (WA12 9YR), and are invited to enter the garden to snap pictures and videos. A donation pot is available onsite or you can donate via JustGiving. The couple ask that members of the public do not park directly outside of the house. Take a look at images the incredible ‘Beetlejuice House’ below...

1 . Merseyside's very own 'Beetlejuice House' How amazing do they look?! | Louise Towler

2 . Merseyside's very own 'Beetlejuice House' Betelgeuse and Lydia 'floating' in the air. | Louise Towler

3 . Merseyside's very own 'Beetlejuice House' The full display. | Louise Towler