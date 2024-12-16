I was diagnosed with cancer after my wife noticed problem with my face

A Merseyside dad is warning, ‘don’t think you’re invincible like I did’ after being diagnosed with cancer.

Stuart Kingston, 67, was struggling to swallow and hadn't been eating but didn't think anything of the strange symptoms, as he didn't want to inconvenience his wife Carol. However, during a family holiday, she noticed his face didn’t look quite right and pushed him to go to the doctors - where he was later diagnosed with tongue cancer.

Carol said: “During the pandemic, you naturally kept your distance from one another. So it was only later on in the year when we went on a caravan trip and were in close proximity to each other, sat face to face, I saw how uneven Stuart’s face looked."

Receiving his diagnosis in October 2020, Stuart started five weeks of daily radiotherapy and then chemotherapy at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Wirral. The retired teacher from Widnes even took part in a clinical trial so he could "help someone going through the same thing in the future."

Stuart Kingston with wife Carol. | The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre

Stuart said: “The night before my treatment started, Carol and I went to see the Blackpool Illuminations. We promised each other we’d come back when my treatment was finished.

“Even though it was another string to my bow in terms of fighting my cancer, my main reason for taking part was to give something back. If the cancer research and knowledge gained from my participation can help someone going through the same in the future, then sign me up."

After having treatment, Stuart needed to re-learn how to swallow and use his tongue differently. Stuart said: "When you’re having treatment every day, you know what to expect, you’re in a routine. There’s people around you to help and if you have any worries there’s always someone there to address that.

Stewart at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Liverpool. | The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre

"But when I went home and the worries continued, I really started to struggle. This is why I’m eternally grateful for the speech and language therapy team at Clatterbridge. I couldn’t have made the progress I did without them."

Stuart got the all clear in March 2022 and now wants to encourage others to see their GP sooner than he did if they have any concerns. He said: “Don’t think you’re invincible like I did.

“Speak with a professional if you’re experiencing any symptoms and put yourself in the hands of the experts. No matter how independent or tough you think you are, you can’t cure this by yourself.

"Accept the help of people who are highly skilled and qualified. Have trust and faith in their abilities and go into everything with a positive attitude taking it a day at a time."

Stuart Kingston. | The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre

Dr Heulwen Sheldrick, a speech and language therapist at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre helped Stuart to learn how to swallow again. She said: "Stuart had a feeding tube fitted at the start of his treatment and our main focus was to adjust what/how to eat and drink in order to safely remove the tube.

"It can be quite frightening to do this, relearning how to swallow and use the tongue in a different way. As a retired teacher, Stuart was really concerned about losing his ability to speak.

"But between the team’s support, Carol’s encouragement and Stuart’s hard work through speech and language therapy, he is now communicating in the clearest and most effective way possible."