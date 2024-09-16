'For the sake of a few quid I’m facing the prospect of dying this winter'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

66-year-old Arthur Bowling from Waterloo is ‘afraid’ for others and himself.

A Merseyside pensioner is worried he might not survive the cold weather after parliament approved changes to the Winter Fuel Payment (WFP). On Tuesday September 10, the House of Commons voted to cut WFP entitlement which now means millions of pensioners are set to miss out on the previously universal benefit.

As a result, WFP will only be paid to people claiming Pension Credit or other means-tested benefits. Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the decision in July, blaming the last Conservative government for leaving a £22bn black hole in the public finances. However, like many other pensioners impacted by the cut, this justification holds no water for 66-year-old Arthur Bowling from Waterloo.

Arthur worked in the Giro bank in Bootle for many years, but also describes himself as a world traveller having lived and worked in 26 countries. However, he is firmly rooted in Sefton and is known as a committed community activist and has campaigned to save Rimrose Valley and volunteered for the local fire service. Arthur’s advocacy work was recognised earlier this year when Mayor of Sefton, Councillor June Burns presented him with a Citizens 4 Good Award to acknowledge the difference he makes to his community.

During 2021, Arthur was quite badly affected by the second wave of the Covid pandemic and spent five months in Aintree Hospital – including one month in intensive care. He was very close to death during this period and has subsequently been diagnosed with long-Covid and an anxiety disorder relating to his experiences.

After a lifetime of working, Arthur officially retired last November having finally paid up all his stamps to qualify for a full state pension. He wanted to go on working into his seventies, but his recent ill-health forced him to retire and prioritise his recovery.

Arthur Bowling, 66 from Waterloo in Sefton. | LDRS

Having barely survived the pandemic and now living with long-Covid, Arthur is careful to look after his health. He was relying on the winter fuel payment to help him in the coming months, but is now dreading the change in the weather and is uncertain how he will stay warm.

Last week, reports emerged about Labour’s own research from 2017 which found cutting the winter fuel allowance would increase excess deaths by 3,850 that winter. They published their findings in a warning to the then-Tory government, but have faced continued criticism about their apparent u-turn which will see all but the country’s poorest pensioners stripped of the winter fuel payment.

Arthur said: “I knew my goose was cooked at that moment. I’ll be forced into a position where I’ll have to choose between eating and heating. I’m not one of these supposedly ‘rich pensioners’. I live off my pension but my income exceeds the threshold for pension credit by £2.60 per week so, now I’m £500 worse off in rent payments every month and now I’ll miss out on the fuel payment.

“For the sake of a few quid I’m facing the prospect of dying this winter and I’m not the only one. This will put thousands of pensioners at risk. I’m afraid for others and I’m afraid for myself. After spending so long in hospital I need the warmth and now I don’t know whether I’ll be able to get through the next few months. It’s a massive slap in the face.”

Arthur has some savings which he built up over the course of his life. Like many other people, he was concerned about his welfare in old age and didn’t know whether he would have to go into a home or incur some other unexpected expenses. He now uses his savings to pay rent and will be dipping into them further to heat his home this winter.

“They’re basically saying come back and ask for help when I’m on the bones of my a***. So what was the point in working, saving and paying my dues when I just get punished and abandoned in my old age. It’s not right.”

As we progress into mid-September, there has been a noticeable change in the weather and Arthur has noticed much colder mornings. He worries it’s going to be a long cold winter and has already started wearing multiple layers indoors to keep warm. Asked why he is speaking out on the issue, Arthur said: “I just want to raise awareness and show people the real impact of this policy and what it means for old people like me.”