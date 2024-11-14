Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He said his behaviour was “absolutely inexcusable and dangerous”

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marques Brownlee has apologised for “going way too fast” in a test drive video.

The internet star has admitted it was “inexcusable” and removed the clip.

Fans spotted that the footage appeared to show 95mph speeds in a 35mph zone.

A popular YouTube star has apologised after admitting his latest video featured a clip of him driving “dangerously” fast.

Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD online, is known for his technology and car reviews. But after he updated his latest video “How My Video Gear is Changing!”, which was sponsored by DJI, fans quickly noticed something off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to platforms such as Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) fans pointed out that the speedometer on his car appeared to show a speed in excess of 95mph in a 35mph zone. The YouTube star, who has nearly 20 million subscribers, has apologised and removed the footage, which he said was “inexcusable”.

‘All I can do is apologise’

Marques Brownlee. Photo: Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Samsung Galaxy Creators Collective | Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Samsung Galaxy Creators Collective

In a statement published on social media, the YouTube star addressed the controversy. He said: “Last video I did something pretty stupid. You might've already seen it, but maybe not so I'll address it here.

“There was a clip with the action cam of me test driving a car and going way too fast. Absolutely inexcusable and dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've since cut it out of the video with YouTube's editor tool. I also understand that this looks like covering it up, but I think it's the right thing to do.”

He continued: “There's no reason to leave that clip in (there was no reason to include it in the first place) and I would never want to make it seem ok by leaving it in the video. I'm well aware of the Streisand effect, and I know everything on the internet lives forever, but I think that's the best decision right now.

“All I can do is apologise and promise never to do anything close to that stupid again. That's a terrible example to set and I'm sorry for it.”

Has he faced any other controversies recently?

The ‘dangerous’ driving clip is not the only time Brownlee has faced backlash from fans recently - albeit this is far more serious. He found his fans turning him after he launched a wallpaper app which had a $49.99 (£40 approximately) per year subscription cost.

Do you let your children watch YouTube regularly - or are you concerned about the kinds of videos they could be watching? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].