From turkey and roast potatoes to curried sprouts and Yorkshire pudding - you tell us all the dos and don'ts for a Christmas dinner.

Turkey, pigs in blankets and the controversial Brussels sprouts. Is Christmas dinner the best meal of the year or just a glorified Sunday roast? Do those all important added elements elevate the festive feast into something special?

For many of us, it's the finest meal of the year, whether that's because of the company or the food, but for others it's a festive feast stacked full of foods to avoid, or, the dreaded vegetarian nut roast.

Do Yorkshire puddings have a place on the Yuletide dinner plate and should you stick with the now traditional turkey when you much prefer lamb? We've been on the streets of Liverpool to find out what your favourite items of a Christmas dinner are and what absolutely shouldn't be included.

Matt tells us what he likes on his plate at Christmas

Matt says: "Turkey, pigs in blankets, stuffing, oh, and sprouts, who doesn't love a sprout? We used to get a 56-pound bag of them, and we'd have curried sprouts after Christmas. My mum was a great cook. It was a moving experience."

Kathy says: "No sprouts, they're the devil's food they're not anywhere on the plate. Turkey obviously, stuffing, roast potatoes, parsnips, carrots and turnip and Yorkshire puddings."

Chris says: "The most important thing that belongs on a Christmas dinner has got to be the turkey and stuffing. Cabbage should not be on there. I hate cabbage and it hates me."

Piash says: "I quite enjoy lamb and potatoes. I've never really had anything that shouldn't be on there."

“I quite enjoy lamb and potatoes. I’ve never really had anything that shouldn’t be on there.” Norma and Lesley say: “It's got to be on paper plates so you haven’t got to wash up!”