Mother of Brianna Ghey named Cheshire Woman of the Year

The mother of Brianna Ghey has been named as Cheshire Woman of the Year at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Esther Ghey is the founder of Peace and Mind UK, a community interest company working to improve the mental health of young people and their families, which she set up following the tragic loss of her daughter Brianna in 2023.

16-year-old Brianna was stabbed after being lured to Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire. Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, both 15 at the time, were jailed for life for the murder of the transgender teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Esther Ghey. | Cheshire Woman of the Year

Esther received the award during a lunch at Chester Racecourse, which was attended by the Lord Mayor of Chester, Councillor Sherin Akhtar, and the broadcaster and former ITV Granada reports presenter Lucy Meacock, who was the guest speaker.

It is the 40th anniversary year of the awards and over 2,000 women from Wirral and Cheshire have been honoured for their personal, courage, community service or professional achievements.

Brianna Ghey, 15. was murdered after being lured to a public park in Warrington in 2023

Esther is the author of Under a Pink Sky, a memoir about love, loss and the power of forgiveness, and appeared in the ITV documentary Brianna and Mother's Story. Through her work, Esther continues to advocate for safer, more sympathetic spaces online in schools and in society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through sponsorship, the awards events raised nearly £300,000 for children's charities, and this year all the funds raised will go to the NSPCC for the charity's work with children and families in Cheshire and Wirral.

Esther said she felt honoured to receive the award, saying: “I don't think there's anything better than when women come together to support each other.”