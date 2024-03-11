Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman who created 'miracle' creams to cure her son after he was given a devastating diagnosis hopes the skincare business her discoveries helped launch will fund his care after she's gone. The company has already won a small business award, but it is the story behind its creation that is truly remarkable.

Founder Georgina Tang, 60, emigrated from Hong Kong in 1976, moving to London initially before heading to Liverpool to study psychology and sociology at university. She met her Italian husband while working in China Town and they welcomed a beautiful baby boy, Alessio, in 2003.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Alessio was born with a range of complex medical and educational needs - some of which have still not been diagnosed - so severe that they were given the heart-breaking news that he would not live past his first birthday.

Thankfully, Alessio defied those predictions, but as he grew older his medical and educational needs became more complex and he was diagnosed with a number of conditions, including autism, ADHD and juvenile idiopathic arthritis - a condition which attacks the body in a similar way to cancer.

After beginning chemotherapy treatment for the disease, Alessio's hair began to fall out, and he developed psoriasis so painful that Georgina knew she needed to take matters into her own hands and began creating 'miracle' treatments for his ailments.

Georgina and Alessio.

Though Georgina had worked as an Area Housing Manager for nearly twenty years, she had taken skincare-making classes during her weekends, creating her own soap, bath bombs and candles, and selling them at small vegan fairs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Only using natural, vegan ingredients in her formulas, Georgina used her skincare knowledge to create a low PH shampoo, which, she says, cured Alessio's hair loss. She then began experimenting with different products to help him, creating a shea butter formula that ended up curing his psoriasis.

"He is known to be a 'medical miracle' amongst his consultants as he has been cured from incurable diseases," Georgina told LiverpoolWorld.

Alessio is now 20-years-old and Georgina has created her own skincare empire called Yours Naturally Naturally Yours to 'leave a legacy' for him when she is gone and to fund the care he needs.

"He requires 24/7 hours care due to his complex medical and educational needs," Georgina said. "He’s my world and my business started because of him and I hope it will provide a legacy for him to fund his care when we are no longer around. He will be on his own as most of his cousins are far older than him and don’t really know him as they live in London and Manchester, and his paternal family are in Italy."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Georgina says Alessio has been cured from many of his 'incurable' ailments, including five different types of life-threatening seizures, but many of his conditions remain unknown.

"He has been given the 'undiagnosed syndrome' as many consultants at Alder Hey hospital believe he has a syndrome which they have not been able to identify yet," Georgina explained. "Alessio has been tested for many rare syndromes like Prader Willi but I have told them it’s 'Alessio Syndrome' as only he has it."

Despite his difficulties, Alessio has starting planning his 21st birthday party and is thriving. "The main thing is that I never gave up on him and fought for him year after year for health care and education too," Georgina said. "Look at him now, he is enjoying his life to the fullest and everyone who has contact with him absolutely adores him."

Alessio is looking forward to his 21st birthday party.

While Alessio is the main motivator for Georgina, her business has grown beyond what she ever could have dreamed and she has even seen Yours Naturally Naturally Yours advertised around Anfield Stadium after being crowned Vista Print x LFC's Small Business of the Match back in February. The programme showcases small businesses in Liverpool on matchdays, in celebration of their positive impact on the local community.

Advertisement

Advertisement