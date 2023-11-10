Natalie Bennett jailed for life for murder of boyfriend Kasey Anderson
"No sentence I can pass can restore Kasey's life."
The Liverpool woman who fatally stabbed her boyfriend in the heart has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.
On October 4, Natalie Bennett was found unanimously guilty of murdering 24-year-old Kasey Anderson. A Liverpool Crown Court jury took four hours 42 minutes convict the 47-year-old, following a seven day long trial.
During the trial, the jury heard that she called the dying victim “a little rat” as he lay in the street outside her home desperately calling 999 having been slashed several times with a knife and stabbed twice on March 11. Kasey Anderson died a week before his 25th birthday on March 31 this year.
Bennett, who was captured on ring bell footage from next door trying to stab him in the head, was arrested and claimed to the police that he had arrived injured at her home “like that”.
He was found to have sustained a deep stab wound to his chest, which damaged his left lung and heart. He also had superficial slash wounds to his neck, right shoulder, lower back and left forearm, as well as a “shallow” stab wound to his right lower leg.
As the guilty verdict was given, supporters of her 24-year-old victim shouted “yes” and began clapping with many in floods of tears, however, Bennett showed no emotion.
Today (November 10), Bennett, of Carr Lane East, Croxteth, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 18 years and Judge Denis Watson, KC said, "No sentence I can pass can restore Kasey's life."