It took a jury four hours 42 minutes to unanimously convict Natalie Bennett of the murder of Kasey Anderson. Image: Merseyside Police

The Liverpool woman who fatally stabbed her boyfriend in the heart has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

On October 4, Natalie Bennett was found unanimously guilty of murdering 24-year-old Kasey Anderson. A Liverpool Crown Court jury took four hours 42 minutes convict the 47-year-old, following a seven day long trial.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the trial, the jury heard that she called the dying victim “a little rat” as he lay in the street outside her home desperately calling 999 having been slashed several times with a knife and stabbed twice on March 11. Kasey Anderson died a week before his 25th birthday on March 31 this year.

Bennett, who was captured on ring bell footage from next door trying to stab him in the head, was arrested and claimed to the police that he had arrived injured at her home “like that”.

He was found to have sustained a deep stab wound to his chest, which damaged his left lung and heart. He also had superficial slash wounds to his neck, right shoulder, lower back and left forearm, as well as a “shallow” stab wound to his right lower leg.

As the guilty verdict was given, supporters of her 24-year-old victim shouted “yes” and began clapping with many in floods of tears, however, Bennett showed no emotion.

Advertisement

Advertisement