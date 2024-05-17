Paul McCartney becomes first UK billionaire musician as 2024 Sunday Times Rich List revealed
Sir Paul McCartney has become the UK’s first billionaire musician, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List.
The former Beatle’s wealth has increased by £50m to officially hit the £1bn figure, after falling short last year and being estimated at around £865m in 2022. Andrew Lloyd Webber is the second richest musician with a wealth of £515 million, followed by Sir Mick Jagger follows £415 million.
The Rich List is the definitive guide to wealth in the UK, ranking the 350 richest people in the UK - based on identifiable wealth, including land, property, other assets such as art and racehorses, or significant shares in publicly quoted companies. Those featured on the list must be worth at least £350m, and the top spots in the overall list are usually dominated by business people.
