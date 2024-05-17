Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Beatles star is the first UK musician to hit the wealth milestone.

Sir Paul McCartney has become the UK’s first billionaire musician, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List.

The former Beatle’s wealth has increased by £50m to officially hit the £1bn figure, after falling short last year and being estimated at around £865m in 2022. Andrew Lloyd Webber is the second richest musician with a wealth of £515 million, followed by Sir Mick Jagger follows £415 million.

