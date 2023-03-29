Paul O’Grady sadly died ‘unexpectedly’ on Tuesday evening.

One of Merseyside’s most-loved TV personalities and icons has sadly died aged 67.

The TV star and actor Paul O’Grady, who rose to fame in the 1990s as Scouse drag queen Lily Savage before going on to present a number of light entertainment and chat shows, died ‘unexpectedly but peacefully’ on Tuesday evening.

His husband of six years Andre Portasio, confirmed the death and said: “He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

O’Grady was known for being an inspiration to the drag community, his incredible work with dogs and TV shows such as Blankety Blank and Blind Date.

To honour his incredible life, we’ve put together a gallery of some of his greatest moments and achievements.

1 . Paul O’Grady - life in pictures Linda Riley, Julian Clary, Paul O’Grady and Victoria Scone attend the Rainbow Honours at 8 Northumberland Avenue on June 1, 2022. Photo: Getty Images/Stuart C.Wilson

2 . Paul O’Grady - life in pictures Paul O’Grady arrives at the party following Matt Lucas and Kevin McGee’s civil partnership ceremony at Banqueting House on December 17, 2006 . Photo: Getty Images/Claire Greenway

3 . Paul O’Grady - life in pictures Paul O’Grady in Annie, his last role before his death. This picture shows him on stage at the Playhouse. Photo: Contributed

4 . Paul O’Grady - life in pictures Paul O’Grady after receiving an honorary fellowship from Liverpool John Moores University for services to entertainment. Photo: Martin Rickett