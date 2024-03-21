3 . Tina Malone

Celebrated actress and proud Liverpudlian, emerged from the streets of Toxteth. She is best known for portraying the role of Mo McGee in Brookside from 1993 to 1998 and Mimi Maguire in Shameless, both broadcasted on Channel 4. The 61-year-old was also a housemate featured on the sixth series of Big Brother. Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images