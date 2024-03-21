Toxteth, aka L8, is a historic neighbourhood in Merseyside that has undergone numerous transformations over time. It rose up against the establishment in 1981 and in 2023 the multi-cultural melting pot was named one of the best places to live in the UK.
Filled with a dynamic community and boasting a huge amount of history and culture, here, we’ve compiled a list of famous faces hailing from Toxteth, ranging from accomplished footballers to esteemed actors and musicians.
1. Ringo Starr
The legendary drummer of The Beatles has influenced countless aspiring musicians and helped put Liverpool on the global musical map. Ringo Starr’s upbringing in Toxteth remained a significant part of his identity, even as he achieved international fame with The Beatles. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2. Robbie Fowler
The iconic footballer actually grew up as an Everton fan before going on to become a legend at Liverpool - scoring 183 goals in 369 games and winning five trophies. Fowler honed his skills on the streets of Toxteth. He most recently managed Saudi First Division League side Al-Qadsiah. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
3. Tina Malone
Celebrated actress and proud Liverpudlian, emerged from the streets of Toxteth. She is best known for portraying the role of Mo McGee in Brookside from 1993 to 1998 and Mimi Maguire in Shameless, both broadcasted on Channel 4. The 61-year-old was also a housemate featured on the sixth series of Big Brother. Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images
4. Willy Russell
The renowned playwright and author, is a literary luminary from the streets of Toxteth after moving to the area to become a teacher at the age of 20. With masterpieces like Educating Rita and Shirley Valentine, Russell’s storytelling has captivated audiences worldwide and contributed to theatre and literature entertainment far beyond his hometown. Photo: Bryan Ledgard, Flickr