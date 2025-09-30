Police have shared an update on the tragic death of a two-year-old boy at a school nursery in Lancashire.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Parbold Douglas Academy in Parbold on Friday, September 19 after the toddler was found unresponsive.

Staff tried to revive the boy with CPR before paramedics arrived and rushed him to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to the Parbold Douglas Academy Nursery in Parbold on Friday (September 19) after the two-year-old was found unresponsive and could not be revived by staff | Google

In an update on Monday evening (September 29), Lancashire Police said the results of a Home Office post-mortem examination were still being ‘examined’ but the force "remains satisfied no crime has taken place."

A police spokesperson said: "A Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted earlier this month. Although those findings are still being examined, we remain satisfied that no crime has taken place.

"Therefore, the boy's death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses who have stated that the child had not been left unattended, that he received immediate and appropriate care, and that significant efforts were made by staff to save the boy's life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The child's family have asked that their privacy continues to be respected. Our thoughts are with the boy's loved ones at this extremely distressing time."

'Extremely distressing loss'

In a statement, the nursery said: "It is with a heavy heart that we share that a tragic incident occurred at Parbold Douglas Nursery on Friday 19 September. We are distraught to share that a special, much-loved two-year-old child has died.

"We as a nursery and a wider-school family are devastated. Our main thoughts and prayers are with the child's family and all those impacted by this extremely distressing loss.

"We urge everyone to respect the family's right to privacy and that of the nursery and school.

"We will not be making any further comment at this time."