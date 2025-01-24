His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales visited paid a visit to Liverpool on Thursday (January 23), taking a stroll around Toxteth’s iconic Welsh streets and meeting those benefitting from Cycle of Life.

The BBC Children in Need funded organisation works to help young people from diverse backgrounds improve their physical and mental health and boost their employment opportunities through cycling.

Based at the Kuumba Imani Millennium Centre in Toxteth, Prince William met the young participants who build and maintain the bikes, as well as connecting with those involved in the ‘OnTheGo’ project.

Cycle of Life, which was initially set up in 2020 to deliver riding sessions and bicycle maintenance classes as a way to provide equal access to the hobby, has since expanded as a means to improve young people’s confidence, build relationships, and improve their access to the city as a whole.

The initial planning and first stage of Cycle of Life’s ‘OnTheGo’ project was supported by BBC Children in Need’s We Move FWD programme which exists to champion black children and young people and support their ideas, helping them create a world in which they can thrive.

The Prince of Wales was also spotted playing football with members of the community at the new Tiber Football Centre, where he met Sir Kenny Dalglish, Ian Snodin and Graham Stuart.

Take a look at the photos below.

