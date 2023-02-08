Eleven of the richest celebrities from Liverpool - and their estimated net worth

There are many famous faces to have been born or raised in Liverpool, from actors and sports stars to musicians.
Liverpool is known to some of the biggest names in showbiz and sport, including successful actors and footballers.
Here, we take a look at some of the richest celebrities according to their estimated fortune on Celebrity Net Worth.
1. 11 of the richest Liverpool celebrities
2. Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney has a whopping net worth of £1 billion. Most famous for his time in The Beatles, McCartney is one of the most successful musicians and composers in the history of pop music.
3. Ringo Starr
Ringo Starr is an English musician, singer, songwriter, and actor who gained worldwide fame as the drummer for the Beatles. He has a net worth of £290 million.
4. Steven Gerrard
Steven Gerrard has an estimated net worth of £74 million. He was most recently the manager of Aston Villa and known for playing for Liverpool from 1998 to 2015.