Ricky Hatton's cause of death tragically confirmed at inquest held today

Former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton was found hanged at his home, a coroner’s court heard.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 46-year-old was discovered “unresponsive” by his manager, Paul Speak, on the morning of Sunday, September 14 at his house in Hyde, Greater Manchester, Stockport Coroner’s Court was told.

The details were given during a brief 10-minute hearing as the inquest into the death of the popular former boxer was opened and adjourned until March 20 next year, by Alison Mutch, senior coroner for Manchester South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard some details of the discovery of Hatton’s body given by police coroner’s officer Alison Catlow.

The court was told Hatton was last seen by his family on September 12 when he appeared “well”.

But the day after he did not attend an event as expected and on the morning of the 14th his manager arrived at his home to take him to Manchester Airport to catch a flight to Dubai.

Hatton was found unresponsive.

Ms Mutch said: “The provisional cause of death is given as hanging.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ricky Hatton, pictured at Hatton Health and Fitness on June 18, 2015, sadly passed away last month. | Getty Images

There were no family members present for the hearing but Ms Mutch said Mr Speak was attending on behalf of the family.

He sat before the bench, with around 20 reporters sitting behind him listening to proceedings.

The coroner told Mr Speak: “If I could just ask you to pass on my condolences to his family at this time.”

Ms Mutch continued: “This is a straightforward legal step that the law does require you to take to move on to the inquest next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The address of Hatton was given and his occupation as a boxing trainer and company director.

She said Hatton was identified to police by Mr Speak.

Ms Mutch continued: “In relation to Mr Hatton’s death, I think it’s right, it was Mr Speak who found him?”

Ms Catlow replied: “That’s correct.”

Ms Mutch then asked for a “brief indication of the circumstances” of the death.

Ms Catlow said: “Mr Hatton lived alone. He was last seen on the evening of the 12th of September by his family when he appeared well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Saturday the 13th of September he did not attend an event as expected.

“On the morning of the 14th of September his manager arrived at his home address to take him to Manchester Airport for a flight to Dubai.

“Mr Hatton was found unresponsive.”

Hatton’s death left his family heartbroken and his army of fans stunned.

A proud Mancunian and avid Manchester City supporter, tributes poured in from across the world of boxing and the wider sporting community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, celebrities including Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen, and boxers Tyson and Tommy Fury attended a memorial service at Manchester Cathedral.

Likeable, humble and a joker, Hatton, also known as “The Hitman”, was regarded as a “People’s Champion” and adored by thousands of fans.

His all-action fighting style and down-to-earth demeanour made him one of the most popular fighters on both sides of the Atlantic.

Hatton’s family insisted the former world champion was “in a good place”, a doting father and grandfather, who had plans for the future including his bags packed for a comeback fight in Dubai in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Hatton had also been candid about his mental health struggles with drink and drugs and past suicide attempts after he retired from the ring for a second time following an ill-advised comeback in 2012.

The Samaritans can be called free on 116 123, or email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.