'Huge honour' as Sir Paul McCartney appears on special £5 coin
The £5 coin features Paul McCartney's iconic magic piano as well as several references to his record-breaking career, including piano notes personally chosen by Paul, a Hofner violin, bass guitar and the Wings logo.
The design was officially approved by the Beatles singer and marks the first time the iconic artist has appeared on an official UK coin. McCartney is one of the most successful British musicians and songwriters of all time.
As a member of both the Beatles and Wings, Paul McCartney became a rock and roll superstar and is now a worldwide household name. His work as a solo artist has cemented him as one of the greatest artists in history, selling over 100 million solo albums.
Inspired by Paul McCartney's use of pennies as guitar picks in the early days, the Royal Mint has also created a special edition plactrum-shaped version of the coin to gift to Paul. The worn-off plactrum has been produced using sustainable gold recovered from e-waste.
