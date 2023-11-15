Liverpool's Sound City festival returns in 2024 with major headliners and fresh new artists.

The first wave of acts for Liverpool's Sound City festival have been announced.

Dubbed a 'must attend' celebration of music discovery by organisers, who say it is 'undisputedly the UK’s independent festival for new music', Sound City returns in 2024 for its 16th edition in the heart of Liverpool.

The festival has been a platform for some of the biggest and brightest names in modern music. From the likes of Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, The XX, Alt-J and Courtney Barnett to The Wombats, Royal Blood, Catfish and The Bottlemen and many more.

A host of names for the festival next May now been revealed, including headliners Caity Baser and The Snuts, and a number of emerging artists.

Caity Baser said: “I’ve heard that whenever you play a show in Liverpool, the crowd is nuts".

Where and when is Sound City 2024?

Sound City will take place on May 4 and May 5, with the annual conference taking place on May 3. The festival will take place at multiple venues around Liverpool.

Who is playing at Sound City 2024?

Caity Baser and The Snuts will headline the 2024 festival, with the first wave of acts including:

Antony Szmierek

Brooke Combe

Flowerovlove

Corella

Seb Lowe

Cameron Hayes

Venus Grrrls

Balancing Act

Lala Hayden

G!rlband

Bandit

Keyside

Megan Wyn

Food House

M60

Forgetting The Future

Woo

The Dream Machine

Viji

How to get tickets for Sound City 2024