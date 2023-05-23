The beautiful sanctuary garden has around 2,000 plants and aims to support dementia patients.

Award-winning Scouse actor Stephen Graham has officially opened a brand-new sanctuary garden at the world famous RHS Chelsea Flower Show this week.

Designed by Charlie Hawkes, the Rare Space Sanctuary Garden aims to provide a tranquil space for patients with dementia to relax and enjoy the great outdoors.

Graham, an ambassador for The National Brain Appeal, was joined by Helena Clarke, who is living with rare dementia, posterior cortical atrophy (PCA), and her husband David Clarke.

The beautiful garden has around 2,000 plants and includes Hakonechloa macra, commonly known as Japanese forest grass, which forms clumps of elegant arching foliage and can be easily maintained throughout each British season.

A multi-stem form of the Parrotia persica in the garden provides defined shade and contrast to help people living with rare dementias such as posterior cortical atrophy (PCA).

The level, textured path with minimal joints turns through the garden offers along its way brightly coloured benches and sheltered spaces for tranquil rest spaces.

Stephen Graham opens the Rare Space garden, designed by Charlie Hawkes.

Stephen Graham with designer, Charlie Hawkes at the Rare Space Sanctuary Garden

Rare Space Sanctuary Garden

Rare Dementia Support patient, Helena Clarke who has a rare form of dementia, with her husband David