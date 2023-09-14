Register
Instagram rich list reveals how much Strictly Come Dancing 2023 contestants can earn per post

Liverpool’s Les Dennis will show off his best moves on Strictly Come Dancing.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 12:45 BST

Strictly Come Dancing will return to our screens this weekend, with fifteen famous faces ready to show off their best moves on the dancefloor.

Back after its 20th season in 2022, the show will return on Saturday, September 16, with contestants ranging from TV stars to impressive athletes.

While we don’t yet know who will win the coveted glitterball trophy, we can determine which contestant is already crowned top of the Instagram rich list.

Finance experts at Cashfloat have explored which 2023 contestants have the potential to earn the most through Instagram posts if sponsored, including Liverpool legend, Les Dennis.

*Please note, the follower numbers and estimated earnings per sponsored post refer to data collated on September 6, 2023.

Taking the number one spot is former Love Island contestant, Zara McDermott, who has the potential to earn £1,822 per sponsored Instagram post, with 1.7 million followers.

Waterloo Road and Emmerdale star, Adam Thomas, has 1 million followers and has the potential to earn up to £1,109 per Instagram post if sponsored.

Angela Scanlon is an Irish television presenter for the BBC and RTÉ. With 286,000 followers, she places third with potential earnings of up to £342 per Instagram post.

Bobby Brazier is known for his role in Eastenders and has 181,000 Instagram followers at just 20 years old. He could earn up to £332 per sponsored post.

