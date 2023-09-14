Instagram rich list reveals how much Strictly Come Dancing 2023 contestants can earn per post
Liverpool’s Les Dennis will show off his best moves on Strictly Come Dancing.
Strictly Come Dancing will return to our screens this weekend, with fifteen famous faces ready to show off their best moves on the dancefloor.
Back after its 20th season in 2022, the show will return on Saturday, September 16, with contestants ranging from TV stars to impressive athletes.
While we don’t yet know who will win the coveted glitterball trophy, we can determine which contestant is already crowned top of the Instagram rich list.
Finance experts at Cashfloat have explored which 2023 contestants have the potential to earn the most through Instagram posts if sponsored, including Liverpool legend, Les Dennis.
*Please note, the follower numbers and estimated earnings per sponsored post refer to data collated on September 6, 2023.