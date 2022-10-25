The images were captured during the band’s eight years together between 1962 and 1970
The Beatles are regarded as the most influential band of all time and there are many well-known photos of the fab four during their golden years.
We’ve compiled a gallery of the most iconic photos of the rockstars taken over the years.
Scroll through our list which includes the famous Abbey Road photo, Miami Beach shots and a snap alongside the great Muhammad Ali.
1. Abbey Road photo
The Abbey Road photo taken in 1969 is one of the most famous photographs and was the cover photo for the band’s final album titled Abbey Road. It pictures the four members, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and John Lennon, striding along a zebra crossing on Abbey Road. The street in London is the location of EMI studios, where the band recorded their songs.
Photo: (Photo by Krafft Angerer/Getty Images)
2. Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
This photo, taken in 1967, shows the band posing for a photocall to promote their new album ‘Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’. Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison wore colourful military-inspired costumes for the cover of their groundbreaking album that is considered to be one of the greatest albums The Beatles ever made.
Photo: Photo by John Pratt/Keystone/Getty Images
3. Miami Beach snaps
Following their debut performance in the U.S, the fab four hit the beach in Miami to get some downtime but were later mobbed by fans. This photo, taken in February 1964, shows them playing in the sea.
Photo: Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images
4. The Beatles pictured with Ed Sullivan
On February 9, 1964, The Beatles made history when they performed in America for the first time on “The Ed Sullivan Show. American television host Ed Sullivan smiles while standing with the Beatles on the set of his television show.
Photo: Express Newspapers/Getty Images