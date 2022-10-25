1. Abbey Road photo

The Abbey Road photo taken in 1969 is one of the most famous photographs and was the cover photo for the band’s final album titled Abbey Road. It pictures the four members, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and John Lennon, striding along a zebra crossing on Abbey Road. The street in London is the location of EMI studios, where the band recorded their songs.

Photo: (Photo by Krafft Angerer/Getty Images)