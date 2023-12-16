Pantomimes are often tailored to children but us adults also get the chance to see some big celebs play characters from classic tales.

It just isn't Christmas without a good festive show, and panto season is well and truly in full swing, with famous faces appearing on stages around the country.

Below are some huge stars who have featured in pantomimes around the Liverpool City Region over the years.

1 . Shirley Ballas Shirley Ballas in The Liverpool Empire's Jack and the Beanstalk in 2018. Photo: The Liverpool Empire

2 . Ray Quinn Ray Quinn took to the stage in the Wizard of Oz at The Atkinson. Photo: The Atkinson

3 . Aled Jones Aled Jones performed in White Christmas at The Empire in 2011. Photo: Alastair Muir

4 . Pamela Anderson Pamela Anderson featured in The Liverpool Empire's Aladdin in 2010. She played The Genie of the Bottle. Photo: Getty Images