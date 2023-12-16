Register
BREAKING

Liverpool nostalgia: Biggest celebrities who have appeared in Liverpool Christmas pantomimes over the years

Pantomimes are often tailored to children but us adults also get the chance to see some big celebs play characters from classic tales.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 16th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

It just isn't Christmas without a good festive show, and panto season is well and truly in full swing, with famous faces appearing on stages around the country.

From Jack and the Beanstalk to Aladdin, pantomimes are often tailored to children but us adults also get the chance to see some big celebs play characters from classic tales.

Below are some huge stars who have featured in pantomimes around the Liverpool City Region over the years.

Shirley Ballas in The Liverpool Empire's Jack and the Beanstalk in 2018.

1. Shirley Ballas

Shirley Ballas in The Liverpool Empire's Jack and the Beanstalk in 2018. Photo: The Liverpool Empire

Ray Quinn took to the stage in the Wizard of Oz at The Atkinson.

2. Ray Quinn

Ray Quinn took to the stage in the Wizard of Oz at The Atkinson. Photo: The Atkinson

Aled Jones performed in White Christmas at The Empire in 2011.

3. Aled Jones

Aled Jones performed in White Christmas at The Empire in 2011. Photo: Alastair Muir

Pamela Anderson featured in The Liverpool Empire's Aladdin in 2010. She played The Genie of the Bottle.

4. Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson featured in The Liverpool Empire's Aladdin in 2010. She played The Genie of the Bottle. Photo: Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:StarsLiverpoolChristmasNostalgiaCelebrities