In pictures: The life and times of John Lennon - 15 quotes from the late Beatles star
Lennon would have celebrated his 83rd birthday today.
On Monday, October 9 2023, John Lennon would have celebrated his 83rd birthday, however, the Beatles star only made it to 40-years-old.
A talented singer and founding member of the Beatles, Lennon was a quirky character, known for his peace activism and inspirational words.
His musical contribution to the world was enourmous, and he changed the course of popular music and culture. His lyrics of love, peace and togetherness remain a legacy to this day, continuing to inspire, 43 years after his death.
Lennon’s life may have been short, but his message lives on, with many of his words and witticsms still being quoted today.
Here is a gallery of John Lennon’s life, and a selection of his most iconic quotes.