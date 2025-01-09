Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool natives Minah Shannon and Dan Bird feature in in The Traitors' thrilling third season as they strive to outwit fellow contestants and claim the £120,000 prize.

In the award-winning BBC series, Claudia Winkleman hosts a group of strangers at a beautiful castle in the Scottish Highlands, as they play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning up to £120,000.

Hidden amongst them are the Traitors whose job is to secretly murder their fellow players, without getting caught. The other contestants, the Faithfuls, have to try to detect who the Traitors are, and banish them from the game during the Round Table. The Faithfuls who manage to survive until the final will be in with a chance of winning the impressive prize pot but, should a Traitor remain undetected, they will take it all.

The highly-awaited third season aired on BBC One on January 1 and, so far, three Faithfuls have been murdered and three Faithfuls and one Traitor have been banished. One other player, Jack, was also eliminated in episode one after deciding to exit the train to the castle.

If you’re from Liverpool, there are two Scousers to root for this year. Here is everything you need to know about The Traitors Season 3 and its Scouse players.

Who are Season 3’s Scouse contestants?

This year, two Scousers are competing in The Traitors’ castle - Minah Shannon and Dan Bird.

Who is Minah Shannon?

29-year-old Minah is a Call Centre Manager from Liverpool. She shares a daughter, Luna, with her husband Liam Shannon. Chosen by Claudia Winkleman as a Traitor in the first episode, fans have praised Minah’s game so far, as she her traitorous ways have remained undetected.

Speaking ahead of the new season, Minah said she was “going in really wanting to be a Traitor” and described her personality as “very similar” to last year’s winner, Harry. Should the Scouser’s so far successful gameplay take her all the way to the end of competition, Minah says she will use the winnings to go on a belated honeymoon and to put down a house deposit.

BBC The Traitors' Minah and Dan. | BBC/Canva

Who is Dan Bird?

33-year-old Dan is a Bank Risk Manager from Liverpool, who is currently playing as a Faithful. So far, Dan appears to be sticking to his original game plan of making sure he has enough people around him that have his best interests at heart, and has successfully formed strong alliances despite being vocal about his opinions.

He often speaks about his recent autism diagnosis and said ahead of the new season starting, “it means that I'm not too bothered about conforming too much, or about making people feel good.” But, he also hopes his ‘Scouse charm’ will come in handy too. Should Dan win the prize money, he plans to spend it on travelling.