These Liverpool pubs are showing the Lionesses in the Euro 2025 final

By Emma Downey
Published 25th Jul 2025, 15:33 BST
The Lionesses have reached their second successive UEFA Euro final - this is where you can watch it in Liverpool.

England booked their spot in the final of the UEFA Women’s Euro final in dramatic fashion against Italy on Tuesday night.

The Lionesses who claimed victory in 2022 will now face Spain on Sunday with kick off at 5pm.

Take a look at some of the pubs that are showing the big game.

These 10 pubs in Liverpool are showing the Lionesses in the Euro 2025 final

1. Liverpool pubs showing the Euro 2025 final

These 10 pubs in Liverpool are showing the Lionesses in the Euro 2025 final Photo: Canva/Google

The Old Swan, 1 St. Oswalds St, Old Swan, Liverpool, L13 5SA.

2. The Old Swan

The Old Swan, 1 St. Oswalds St, Old Swan, Liverpool, L13 5SA. Photo: Google

Fletcher's Sports Bar, Allerton Rd, Allerton, Liverpool, L18 3JT.

3. Fletcher's Sports Bar

Fletcher's Sports Bar, Allerton Rd, Allerton, Liverpool, L18 3JT. Photo: Google

Yates, Queen Square, Liverpool, L1 1RH.

4. Yates

Yates, Queen Square, Liverpool, L1 1RH. Photo: Google

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolEnglandItalySpain
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice