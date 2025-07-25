England booked their spot in the final of the UEFA Women’s Euro final in dramatic fashion against Italy on Tuesday night.
The Lionesses who claimed victory in 2022 will now face Spain on Sunday with kick off at 5pm.
Take a look at some of the pubs that are showing the big game.
1. Liverpool pubs showing the Euro 2025 final
These 10 pubs in Liverpool are showing the Lionesses in the Euro 2025 final Photo: Canva/Google
2. The Old Swan
The Old Swan, 1 St. Oswalds St, Old Swan, Liverpool, L13 5SA. Photo: Google
3. Fletcher's Sports Bar
Fletcher's Sports Bar, Allerton Rd, Allerton, Liverpool, L18 3JT. Photo: Google
4. Yates
Yates, Queen Square, Liverpool, L1 1RH. Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.