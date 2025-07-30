A talented Lancashire performing arts student - described as a "shining star" - was tragically killed in a crash with a lorry while heading to a theatre show down south.

Rosa Taylor, from Upholland, near Skelmersdale, was travelling as a passenger in a car headed to Corsham in Wiltshire when it was involved in a crash with a Scania Tipper HGV on the A4 last Thursday (July 24).

Rosa Taylor, 19, from Upholland in Lancashire, was killed in a crash on the A4 in Wiltshire on July 24 | GoFundMe

Rosa was sadly declared dead at the scene, while the female driver of the Hyundai she was travelling in and a fellow male passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In the wake of her tragic death, her family have shared a moving tribute celebrating her "lifelong dedication" to performing.

"Anyone who knew Rosa would agree that she was the most beautiful person inside and out," said her father Gareth Taylor.

"She was the very definition of a spirit that shines brightly and dies young, loved by anyone who met her," he added.

"She was at once the most talented, most beautiful, and most loving soul I've ever known."

In addition to her work on the stage, Rosa also performed at children's parties as beloved characters like Ariana Grande, Aladdin's Jasmine, and Beauty and The Beast's Belle | GoFundMe

Described by her family as a natural-born performer, Rosa grew up playing leading roles at the Artz Centre in Skelmersdale, West Lancs, and had gone on to study musical theatre at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts.

She had performed with Liverpool Empire Youth Theatre in productions such as Legally Blonde: The Musical and had recently also performed at the Liverpool Playhouse.

In addition to her work on the stage, she also performed at children's parties, becoming beloved characters like Ariana Grande, Aladdin's Jasmine, and Beauty and The Beast's Belle.

When she wasn’t performing, Rosa could be found serving guests at Briar’s Hall Hotel, a popular wedding venue in Ormskirk, as well as entertaining children at PICK’N’MIX Parties in Liverpool.

Friends and colleagues at PICK’N’MIX Parties in Liverpool have set up a GoFundMe to help raise funds for Rosa's funeral. The tragic 19-year-old (left) had a passion for dancing, singing and acting | eyJpdiI6ImppNE84d0t4a09HZWFERzcrNmFVZ2c9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoieGpnbEw1eTAybWxzZEpHY3RzSmMwL0ZZQzcyVUtFa1lHeXFJR2RDK3pHZ2twTkJ6NmhnSUVLOUg4MkJJZXo1ZSIsIm1hYyI6IjgzZWM1ZTc1MjNmZGFhOTczNDc2ZWM3MjI2MWMxOGYwMzM1M2JkOTBiYjg4MTBlMDk5NGI3YjY2ZDg3ZjNmYTgiLCJ0YWciOiIifQ==

‘A shining star’ and 'naturally gifted'

She had recently secured a place at the Trinity Laban Conservatoire in London and was due to start her course in September.

Wiltshire Police confirmed she had been travelling to a show at Corsham Library when she was involved in the incident, where she had been due to play the lead role in a touring production.

Her family went on to describe her as "a shining star" and the "greatest friend anyone could have asked for", adding that she was the "most naturally gifted performer you had ever seen".

The driver of the truck was uninjured in the crash, which happened at around 1.30pm and Wiltshire Police has appealed for witnesses to get in touch.

GoFundMe for tragic Rosa - ‘Forever 19’

Rosa’s friends and colleagues at PICK’N’MIX Parties in Liverpool have set up a GoFundMe to help raise funds for her funeral. Nearly £15,000 has been raised in two days from 671 donations.

Paying tribute to her former colleague, Kelly Bryant-Cunningham said: “She performed for so many children of Liverpool during her time with PICK'N'MIX, giving them the birthday they deserved and now its our turn to do it for our Rosa.

“Rosa was a shining star, so full of life, love and talent. A real life princess who had a passion for dancing, singing and acting.

“She will forever be part of our PICK'N'MIX family.

“Rosa - your laughter, your kindness and your spirit will stay with us forever. Forever loved, forever cherished, forever 19.