Tributes pour in for iconic Merseyside busker Church Street Pete

A Liverpool legend has reportedly died.

Peter Mickle, also known by his stage name P.M Rocky, has been a local icon for a number of years, known for performing with his plastic microphone outside Boots on Church Street and Asda in Birkenhead.

He lived in Birkenhead and brought a smile to the faces of many, and some knew him as ‘the microphone man’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharing the news of his passing on Facebook last night (August 7), sister-in-law Alicia Barnett said: “Many know Pete as the busker on Church Street in Liverpool or outside the Asda in Birkenhead with his plastic microphone (probably other places I dont know as I dont live up there now).

“Many laugh, joke, talk and record him. But away from that he had a family, I have spent many christmas, boxing days, parties, family events with you over the last 17 years. Don’t get me wrong we have never been really close but you are my husband’s brother, which makes you family. Rest in peace Pete.”

Peter’s nephew, Lee Casey said: “RIP uncle Peter! Hope your entertaining everyone up there already! You were a harmless, lovely, funny soul! And you will be missed by so many people! The Birkenhead/Liverpool busker has sung his last song! Fond childhood memories of taking us up the Arno and biddy hill! And your amazing stories about travelling the world working on the QE2! You certainly lived your life to the full uncle Peter!”

Tributes: Thousands of posts about Pete have been shared on Facebook with locals paying tribute to the man known for his flamboyant suits who ‘made everyone smile’.

One person said: “Noooo way man as if, RIP Pete I will do everything in my power to get you a statue made at your usual spot.”

Another added: “Death of a legend, Pete made everyone smile.”

Another person said: “There needs to be a statue put up for him.”