Renowned artist Ian Fennelly embarked on a journey that would take him around the world after he began drawing and painting the Albert Dock in his teens. He is now a well established urban sketcher, who makes art in busy locations such as Marrakech, Florence, Amsterdam and Paris, capturing the essence of each place in a drawing. Ian tells LiverpoolWorld. "It's not just the visual aspect of it, it's the sounds, the sights, the smells, the energy and the people."

Ian is now hoping to inspire the next wave of urban sketchers in his hometown of Liverpool and simultaneously recapture the storytelling aspect in his art, which he felt was suffering due to studio commitments. "We're encouraging people to go outside and draw and paint the space that they're in," Ian explains.

Urban Sketching as a movement has gained international recognition for its role in fostering community and encouraging the exploration of the local environment. Ian has launched a new course that offers a fresh perspective on this practice, promoting mindfulness and a deeper connection with surroundings.

The married dad of two lives in Hoylake and has always harboured a deep admiration for architectural design and the historical backdrop of Liverpool. His journey in urban sketching traces back to his early art student days, finding inspiration at the now iconic Royal Albert Dock.

"I got access to it and started drawing and painting it on location back when I was 18," Ian says. "That was really the hook into this whole thing of urban sketching, Liverpool's Albert Dock was probably my biggest inspiration when I was at that age and now I'm heading off to Mexico. It all stems from that initial thing that inspired me."

Artists Ian Fennelly sketches Matthew Street in Liverpool. Image: Ian Fennelly/Urban Sketch Course

Artists Ian Fennelly sketches Steble Fountain in Liverpool. Image: Ian Fennelly/Urban Sketch Course

Artists Ian Fennelly's sketches of Albert Dock, Matthew Street and Steble Fountain in Liverpool. Image: Ian Fennelly/Urban Sketch Course

He also expressed his infatuation for Matthew Street, another iconic part of his hometown. "I love Matthew Street, it obviously has the Beatles history as well which is a big part of what we try and put across in this course."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian's new Quick Sketch Course offers participants an immersive experience, guiding them through unique locations in Liverpool, each with their own history and charm. "It's all about telling stories," he says. As well as honing artistic skills, the course serves as a starting point for individuals to consider life differently, seeing artistic potential everywhere.