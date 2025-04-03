Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s not cheap, and it’s certainly not good for your waistline, but if you want to indulge yourself or someone you love in an eggstra special chocolate treat this Easter then Marks & Spencer’s new loaded eggs could be just the ticket.

Having heard about the supermarket giant’s new ‘loaded’ chocolate egg range I made my way to the Washington M&S Galleries branch to give myself a treat - all in the line of work of course.

The new Marks & Spencer Dippy Whippy loaded Easter egg. | National World

They’re obviously proving popular as there were only three left on the shelf; the Scrummy Bunny, which is loaded with chocolate-coated pretzels, white chocolate popcorn, raspberry jelly pieces, and speckled eggs, or the Dippy Whippy.

I opted for the latter which comes loaded with chocolate orange flavoured speckled eggs, chocolate coated marsh mallows and tangy orange jelly pieces. To be fair, having recently been told by my doctor to reduce my cholesterol, neither options were looking particularly calorie friendly, but we all have to make sacrifices in the line of duty.

I chose the new Dippy Whippy Easter egg rather than the Scrummy Bunny. | Neil Fatkin

After arriving home I carefully hid my loaded egg away from the sight of my three-year-old and five-year-old - not to mention my wife - conscious that anyone of this trio who just by chance happened to come across this chocolate eggtrvanganza couldn’t be trusted to show the necessary restraint.

Morning came and with my wife and kids off to work and school it was time to just see what this loaded egg had to offer.

I had expected the egg to be a traditional oval shape which once broken into would reveal its tasty treasure. However, after opening the packaging I was surprised to see the Dippy Whippy contents were actually embedded into the chocolate shell of the egg.

The new Dippy Whippy Easter egg. | National World.

The contents were bulging out from the shell, but there was only one place to start and that was with the chocolate coated marsh mallow. Failing to break one free there was only one course of action and that was to go straight in with a jaws like movement to prize away my chocolaty prey.

Having waited over 12 hours, I certainly wasn’t disappointed and the creamy tasting chocolate shell was superseded by an even creamier mallow inside.

Trying to break free one of the speckled eggs from its chocolate nest was again proving difficult so I once again went in for chomp number two, only this time the creamy chocolate tantalising my taste buds was interspersed with a citrus tang as I crunched through the crisp orange shell of the egg.

Next in line was to try the mix of milk chocolate and orange jelly pieces. Again, I wasn’t disappointed. With each combination tried, and my GP’s advice ringing in my ears, the sensible thing would have been to put what remained of the egg away for a future treat.

My partly devoured Dippy Whippy Easter egg. | National World

However, my stomach was telling me something else and I quickly devoured several more chocolate covered marsh mallows. There’s no doubt the new M&S loaded eggs are very moreish, and it would have been easy to devour the whole chocolate meal in one sitting, but at £12 an egg you probably want to spread its delights over several courses.

The Scrummy Bunny Easter egg. | National World

This time my mind did overrule my tummy and I reluctantly put what remained of my now not so loaded egg back in its packaging and into the fridge to guard against any melting.

I was already looking forward to my second instalment, well as long as my kids (or wife) didn’t see it and get to it first!