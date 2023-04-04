Every Scouser knows just how iconic Bongo’s is - and apparently so do A-list movie stars

A Hollywood super star was spotted enjoying what can only be described as a proper Scouse night out at the weekend. Marvel and Star Wars actor, Samuel L Jackson, 74, was seen throwing glowsticks and having a ball at a Bongo’s Bingo event.

Launched by Jonny Bongo in Liverpool, Bongo’s Bingo and is now an iconic night out across the globe. Pulp Fiction legend Jackson was spotted enjoying one of their rave parties in Glasgow, where his is currently filming a new thriller called Damaged.

Described as ‘quite possibly the maddest Bongo’s Bingo moment so far’, host Ste Taylor and his two dancers, had no idea Jackson was coming.