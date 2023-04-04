Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
49 minutes ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
1 hour ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
1 hour ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
1 hour ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
2 hours ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight

Watch: Hollywood star Samuel L Jackson parties at Bongo’s Bingo leaving fans stunned

Every Scouser knows just how iconic Bongo’s is - and apparently so do A-list movie stars

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST

A Hollywood super star was spotted enjoying what can only be described as a proper Scouse night out at the weekend. Marvel and Star Wars actor, Samuel L Jackson, 74, was seen throwing glowsticks and having a ball at a Bongo’s Bingo event.

Launched by Jonny Bongo in Liverpool, Bongo’s Bingo and is now an iconic night out across the globe. Pulp Fiction legend Jackson was spotted enjoying one of their rave parties in Glasgow, where his is currently filming a new thriller called Damaged.

Described as ‘quite possibly the maddest Bongo’s Bingo moment so far’, host Ste Taylor and his two dancers, had no idea Jackson was coming.

Samuel L Jackson at Bongo’s Bingo. Image: Ste Taylor/Bongo’s Bingo Samuel L Jackson at Bongo’s Bingo. Image: Ste Taylor/Bongo’s Bingo
Samuel L Jackson at Bongo’s Bingo. Image: Ste Taylor/Bongo’s Bingo
HollywoodIconDancersGlasgowLiverpoolScotland